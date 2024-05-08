Gala Harrier Sara Green fastest in class again at 5km national road-race championships

Gala Harrier Sara Green was first female finisher over the age of 40 for the second year on the trot at Friday’s Scottish 5km road-running championships at Silverknowes in Edinburgh.
By Darin Hutson
Published 8th May 2024, 12:03 BST
Gala Harrier Sara Green after winning her over-40 female class at Scottish Athletics' 5km road-running championships at Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Bobby Gavin)Gala Harrier Sara Green after winning her over-40 female class at Scottish Athletics' 5km road-running championships at Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Bobby Gavin)
Gala Harrier Sara Green after winning her over-40 female class at Scottish Athletics' 5km road-running championships at Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Green, one of ten members of the Galashiels club among a field of more than 500 runners, clocked a time of 16:56, only two seconds slower than her 2023 time, to get back as tenth woman of any age and 181st all together.

Moorfoot Runners’ Jacob Adkin was first Borderer back, and 20th overall, in 14:56, 39 seconds behind the race’s winner, Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Scott Stirling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gala Harriers’ Robbie Welsh was the second representative of the region to cross the finishing line, and fourth male under-20, in 15:27, placing 52nd overall.

From left, Irvine Welsh, Zico Field, Archie Dalgliesh, Robbie Welsh, Cameron Rankine and Isla Paterson at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Euan Welsh)From left, Irvine Welsh, Zico Field, Archie Dalgliesh, Robbie Welsh, Cameron Rankine and Isla Paterson at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Euan Welsh)
From left, Irvine Welsh, Zico Field, Archie Dalgliesh, Robbie Welsh, Cameron Rankine and Isla Paterson at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Euan Welsh)

His clubmates Isla Paterson and Archie Dalgliesh were second under-20 woman and third under-15 boy respectively.

Paterson clocked 17:15 to get back 200th overall and as 17th female finisher and Dalgliesh was 108th all told in 16:06.

Gala Harriers’ six other runners were Zico Field, tenth under-17 boy and 141st overall in 16:27; Irvine Welsh, 13th under-17 boy and 151st overall in 16:34; Cameron Rankine, 17th under-20 male and 257th overall in 18:01; Frank McElroy, 273th in 18:12; James Dennison, 16th male veteran over 50 and 324th overall in 18:51; and Pamela Baillie, sixth woman over 40, 73rd female all told and 381st overall in 19:46.

Teviotdale Harrier Andrew Gibson got back 329th in 18:55.

Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.