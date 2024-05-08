Gala Harrier Sara Green after winning her over-40 female class at Scottish Athletics' 5km road-running championships at Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Green, one of ten members of the Galashiels club among a field of more than 500 runners, clocked a time of 16:56, only two seconds slower than her 2023 time, to get back as tenth woman of any age and 181st all together.

Moorfoot Runners’ Jacob Adkin was first Borderer back, and 20th overall, in 14:56, 39 seconds behind the race’s winner, Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Scott Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala Harriers’ Robbie Welsh was the second representative of the region to cross the finishing line, and fourth male under-20, in 15:27, placing 52nd overall.

From left, Irvine Welsh, Zico Field, Archie Dalgliesh, Robbie Welsh, Cameron Rankine and Isla Paterson at Silverknowes in Edinburgh on Friday (Pic: Euan Welsh)

His clubmates Isla Paterson and Archie Dalgliesh were second under-20 woman and third under-15 boy respectively.

Paterson clocked 17:15 to get back 200th overall and as 17th female finisher and Dalgliesh was 108th all told in 16:06.

Gala Harriers’ six other runners were Zico Field, tenth under-17 boy and 141st overall in 16:27; Irvine Welsh, 13th under-17 boy and 151st overall in 16:34; Cameron Rankine, 17th under-20 male and 257th overall in 18:01; Frank McElroy, 273th in 18:12; James Dennison, 16th male veteran over 50 and 324th overall in 18:51; and Pamela Baillie, sixth woman over 40, 73rd female all told and 381st overall in 19:46.