Gala Harrier Sara Green fastest female veteran at cross-country league opener in Fife

By Darin Hutson
Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:36 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 10:37 GMT
Gala Harriers’ Sara Green was fastest female veteran at Saturday’s opening meeting of the new Scottish East District Cross-Country League season in Fife.

Her time of 20:58 for a 5,200m course at Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park – just over a minute behind winner Amy Frankland’s 19:56, running for Midlothian’s Lasswade Athletic Club – earned her fifth place overall and helped her four-strong team to a sixth-placed finish.

Green’s Gala teammates were juniors Poppy Lunn and Jessica Smith, 24th in 22:54 and 46th in 24:37 respectively, and veteran Gillian Lunn, 61st in 25:48.

Teviotdale Harriers’ Morag Michie was 79th in 27:09.

Lunn senior was 19th female veteran and her clubmate Kate Darlow was 50th in that class in 29:53.

Fellow Gala runner Robbie Welsh was the first Borderer to finish the 7,800m male version of that race, placing 23rd in a field of 243 in 27:29, with first place going to Fife Athletic Club’s Logan Rees in 24:48.

Welsh was part of a team of six and they ended up sixth. Following him home were his brother Irvine, a junior, 64th in 30:12; veteran Gary Trewartha, 66th in 30:15; Gregor Kerr, 82nd in 31:11; junior Sam Robertson, 90th in 31:34; and veteran Iain Stewart, 103rd in 32:07.

Teviotdale Harriers’ Greg Walker was 43rd in 28:40 and his clubmate Alan Inglis was 182nd in 36:57.

Walker, Trewartha and Stewart’s times saw them place as third, tenth and 22nd masters.

Team Borders claimed four top-20 finishes in the under-17 girls’ race over 4,300m – won by Edinburgh’s Rachel Caves in 16:13 – with Ava Richardson fifth in 17:05, Isabella Moran 11th in 17:27, Kirsty Rankine 15th in 17:41 and Thea Harris 17th in 17:46, the first three of them counting as third team.

That age bracket’s boys’ race over 5,200m – won by Falkirk’s Harrison MacMillan in 18:02 – saw three top-ten finishes go to Team Borders, earning them second place as a team, with Seb Darlow fifth in 18:47, Oliver Hastie eighth in 19:17 and Gregor Adamson tenth in 19:27. Their clubmate Rory Pretswell was 15th in 20:17.

Team Borders’ under-15 boys, racing over 4,300m, placed sixth collectively, with Jack Foley finishing as runner-up to Anster Haddies’ Luca Anderson in 15:02, only three seconds behind the Fifer. His teammates Angus McCarthy and Cameron Tunmore were 25th in 16:53 and 33rd in 17:47, with Teviotdale’s Alfie Walker ninth in 15:39.

Team Borders’ under-13 girls took third place in their 2,600m race, with Rose Davidson finishing third in 10:17, Molly Trewartha seventh in 10:42 and Rowan Johnston 15th in 11:15. Teviotdale’s Freya Walker was 31st in that race in 12:08, with first place going to Aberdeen’s Millie Glass-Park in 9:41.

Their male peers, racing over the same distance, managed two top-20 finishes, with Isaac Hastie placing 17th in 10:33 and Torin Urie 19th in 10:39. That race was won by Dunfermline’s Alfie Whyte in 9:38 and Teviotdale’s Callan Michie was 52nd in 12:15.

Teviotdale’s Freya Michie was first Borderer home in the 1,700m race for under-11 girls, placing 17th in 7:24, trailing winner Emily Birnie’s time of 6:26 for Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club but ahead of Team Borders’ Sunne Runciman, 20th in 7:32.

The Hawick club’s Connor Davidson was runner-up to Lasswade’s Finlay Scott in that age class’s boys’ race over the same distance, shy of his winning time of 5:52 by two seconds.

Team Borders’ Elliot Baxter was also among a field of 80, placing 35th in 7:05.

Saturday’s meeting was the first of three, followed by one in Dundee on November 20 and another in Bathgate in West Lothian on January 17, both Saturdays too.

Gala Harriers junior Poppy Lunn was 24th in 22:54 in the senior women's race at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers junior Poppy Lunn was 24th in 22:54 in the senior women's race at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Robbie Welsh was 23rd in 27:29 in the senior men's race at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Robbie Welsh was 23rd in 27:29 in the senior men's race at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers junior Irvine Welsh was 64th in 30:12 in the senior men's race at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers junior Irvine Welsh was 64th in 30:12 in the senior men's race at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Rose Davidson was third under-13 girl in 10:17 at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

Rose Davidson was third under-13 girl in 10:17 at Saturday's East District Cross-Country League meeting at Kirkcaldy (Photo: Neil Renton)

