Gala Harrier Isla Paterson first female finisher at national hill-running championships

Poppy Lunn, Ava Richardson, Kirsty Rankine and Isla Paterson at Kingussie

​Contested over a five-kilometre route featuring 250 metres ascent, the championships saw under-20 Paterson clock a time of 28:06 to finish as first female runner back and 17th overall.

At under-17 level, all three podium positions were secured by Harriers, with Richardson finishing first, Rankine second and Lunn third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson was 32nd overall in 30:14, Rankine 33rd in 30:52 and Lunn 61st in 35:23.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those times saw Rankine and Paterson secure the overall under-17 and under-20 female junior hill-running league titles respectively, contested across seven races concluding at the weekend.

Richardson finished as runner-up at under-17 level in the league.

Fellow Gala Harrier Irvine Welsh was also in action at Kingussie, finishing 13th in a time of 26:36 to claim overall second position in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb Darlow was there too, competing at under-15 level, and he crossed the line 30th overall in 30:03, less than half a minute behind Gala over-40 Tim Darlow’s 29:35 for 26th place.

Overall winner, out of a field of 80, was Team East lothian’s Angus Wright in 23:46.

Stratheran Harrier Harris Pagett was second in 24:17 and James Slimon, of Highland Hill Runners, third in 24:49.

Making up the rest of the top five were Kilmarnock Harrier Jonathon Downey, fourth in 25:00, and Perth Strathtay Harrier Struan Gatherer, fifth in 25:12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Sunday, Gala Harrier Katie Rourke was first female finisher, and 17th overall, at the 18km Salomon Three Mealls trail race near Kinlochleven in the Highlands, contested over a route featuring an ascent of 779 metres.

Her winning time was 2:04:47, almost two minutes ahead of the second woman back, England’s Millie Barnes, 18th overall in 2:06:53.

The 18km race’s overall winner was Scot Andrew Douglas in 1:29:31.