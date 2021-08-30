Gala Harrier Filip sets gold standard to be named Scottish under-15 long jump champion
Members of Gala Harriers and other Borders clubs were out and about flying the flag for the region at the weekend.
Filip Kubicki was crowned national champion after taking gold in the under-15 boys’ long jump with a leap of 5.51m at Scottish Athletics’ age-group championships at Aberdeen.
Kubicki also went on to place eighth in the final of the 100m in a time of 12.7 seconds.
Fellow under-15 Dima Graham also claimed a podium place, winning bronze in the 300m race final.
Under-13 Kirsty Rankine set a new personal best of 5:36.89 to finish ninth in the 1,500m.
Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Charlie Robbie was also among the medals, winning a silver in the U13 800m final and taking 20 seconds off his PB with a time of 2:17.48.
Back in the Borders, the ever-popular Eyemouth Twilight 5k resumed on Friday after a coronavirus-enforced hiatus and it too was well attended by members of Gala Harriers, Teviotdale Harriers and Tweed Striders.
Gala’s Marcus D’Agrosa was second senior male home in a time of 15.53.
The first male junior home was Cameron Rankine, crossing the line in a PB of 17.18.
Not far behind him were Teviotdale’s Robbie Welsh, second male junior in 17.39; Gala’s Archie Hendry, third in that class with a PB 18.10; and Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh, fourth in 18.38.
Gala’s Poppy Lunn was third junior female with 22.57, followed by clubmates Jessica Hendry, fourth with 22.59, and Annabel Hendry, fifth in 25.56. Also on the run for Gala was Gillian Lunn, fifth-fastest senior female in 21.29.