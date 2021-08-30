Gala Harrier Filip sets gold standard to be named Scottish under-15 long jump champion

Scottish under-15 long jump champion Filip Kubicki in action in Aberdeen (Pic: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Filip Kubicki was crowned national champion after taking gold in the under-15 boys’ long jump with a leap of 5.51m at Scottish Athletics’ age-group championships at Aberdeen.

Kubicki also went on to place eighth in the final of the 100m in a time of 12.7 seconds.

Fellow under-15 Dima Graham also claimed a podium place, winning bronze in the 300m race final.

Under-13 Kirsty Rankine set a new personal best of 5:36.89 to finish ninth in the 1,500m.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Charlie Robbie was also among the medals, winning a silver in the U13 800m final and taking 20 seconds off his PB with a time of 2:17.48.

Back in the Borders, the ever-popular Eyemouth Twilight 5k resumed on Friday after a coronavirus-enforced hiatus and it too was well attended by members of Gala Harriers, Teviotdale Harriers and Tweed Striders.

Gala’s Marcus D’Agrosa was second senior male home in a time of 15.53.

The first male junior home was Cameron Rankine, crossing the line in a PB of 17.18.

Not far behind him were Teviotdale’s Robbie Welsh, second male junior in 17.39; Gala’s Archie Hendry, third in that class with a PB 18.10; and Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh, fourth in 18.38.