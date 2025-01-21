Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie is hastiest veteran at east-district cross-country league finale at Bathgate

Pamela Baillie was the first member of the four-strong team to complete the 5.8km West Lothian course, placing 31st overall out of a field of 137 in 24:15 and as ninth female veteran.

She was followed by Julia Johnstone, 43rd all told in 25:20; Gillian Lunn, 69th in 26:49; and Lisa Dalgliesh, 92nd in 28:12.

Gala’s highest-placed runner was male veteran Darrell Hastie, first in his age bracket and 12th overall in a field of 230, covering 8.8km in 27:01.

Gary Trewartha was his next team-mate home, placing 89th in 32:18, followed by James Dennison, 134th in 35:03; Sinclair Hill, 137th in 35:10; Bob Johnston, 179th in 37:37; and Neil Christie, 192nd in 38:11.

That earned them 16th place overall as a team and sixth on the masters leaderboard for the day and seventh for the season.

Youngsters running for Team Borders managed five top-ten finishes between them. Under-15 boy Jack Foley was fourth in 15:29 and Seb Darlow was seventh in the same 4.6km race in 15:46; under-13 girl Molly Trewartha was fifth in 11:45; under-11 girl Rowan Johnston was ninth in 7:22; and under-17 boy Archie Dalgliesh was seventh in 19:03.

Those results saw the Borders’ under-15 boys and combined under-15 and under-17 girls both place second out of 16 teams, with their under-11 girls finishing third and their under-17 boys fourth.

Making up the rest of Foley and Darlow’s team at Bathgate were Charlie Dalgliesh, Rory Pretswell and Gregor Adamson.

Kirsty Rankine was the first member of the Borders’ under-15/under-17 girls’ team to complete their 4.6km course on Saturday, placing 11th in 17:16, followed by Ava Richardson, Isabella Moran, Thea Harris, Poppy Lunn and Eala MacKay.

Also running for Team Borders at Bathgate were under-11s Leo Rossmann, Elliot Baxter, Arthur Miller and Hannah Graham; under-13s Holly Craig, Freya Ainslie, Emma Moran, Eilidh McGeoch, Angus McCarthy and Torin Urie 26th 12:04; and under-17s Oliver Hastie and Sam Robertson.

