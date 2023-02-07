Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie hasty at masters cross-country championships and so’s clubmate Sara Green

Gala Harrier Sara Green winning Sunday's Scottish Athletics women's masters cross-country race at Glasgow's Tollcross Park in 23:06 (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Hastie followed up his masters indoor 3,000m success at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena a week earlier in a new record time for men over 40 of 8:35.89 by topping the podium again at the weekend in the men’s cross-country race for that age group and up to 64 over 8km.

The Gala Harrier’s winning time of 28:21 was 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Grant Baillie, representing East Kilbride Athletic Club.

Hastie, of Kelso, was the only Borderer to finish among the top 20 of the 216 runners competing but three others made the top 50.

Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie winning Sunday's Scottish Athletics cross-country race for men over 40 in 28:21 (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Moorfoot Runners’ David Carter-Brown was 27th in 31:17; Gala’s Gary Trewartha was 29th, and fifth among men over 45, in 31:27; and his clubmate Graeme Murdoch was 35th in 31:46.

Fellow Gala runner Iain Stewart wasn’t far behind, finishing 54th in 32:36, and Moorfoot over-50 Dean Carr also made the top 100, clocking 34:46 to finish 92nd.

Also among the finishers were Teviotdale’s Alan Inglis, 136th in 36:50; Gala’s James Dennison, 140th in 37:01, and Neil Christie, 145th in 37:23; and Moorfoot over-60 Alan Elder, 187th in 41:09.

Green was overall winner in the 6km cross-country race for masters women and men over the age of 65 in a time of 23:06, 45 seconds ahead of runner-up Lesley Bell, an over-45 competitor for Glasgow’s Garscube Harriers.

Moorfoot Runners' David Carter-Brown finished 27th, in 31:17, at Sunday's Scottish Athletics cross-country championships for men over 40 (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

She also led Gala Harriers’ women’s over-40 team to a bronze medal, supported by Pamela Baillie and Kate Jenkins.

Baillie finished 26th in 26:51 and Jenkins joint 49th, with Gala’s Julia Johnstone, in 28:17.

They were among five Borderers to finish in the top 50 of the 171 finishers, the other being Teviotdale Harrier John Tullie, 23rd overall and fifth man over 65 in 26:37.

Also in the top 100 were Gala’s Joeleen Murdoch, 77th in 29:39; over-55 Eileen Maxwell, 92nd in 31:05; and over-60 Carole Fortune, 99th in 31:32, along with Moorfoot’s Gillian Carr, 60th in 28:51.

Moorfoot Runner Dean Carr at Sunday's masters cross-country championships in Glasgow (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Gala’s Dawn Grant, 129th in 34:06; Charlotte Hendry, 143rd in 35:18; and Shelagh King, 168th in 41:24, were also among the finishers, along with Teviotdale’s Ann Aitken, 162nd in 39:39.