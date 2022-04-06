Further details of route through Borders to be taken by Tour of Britain revealed

Tour of Britain competitors cycling through the Borders last September (Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The region is hosting a full stage of the race for the second time in its last three outings, beginning in Hawick and winding up, 111 miles later, in Duns.

That’s stage two of eight making up 2022’s race, starting in Aberdeen and ending on the Isle of Wight, and it will take place on Monday, September 5.

The exact route riders will follow through the region will be confirmed in the summer but a provisional map issued by the event’s organiser, Surrey-based sport marketing firm SweetSpot, shows it will take in Bonchester Bridge, Jedburgh, Town Yetholm, Kelso and Coldstream en route for its conclusion near the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns.

That will be the ninth time the tour has gone through the Borders, following previous visits in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009, including a stage start in Hawick last year and a stage start and finish in Kelso two years previously.

Race director Mick Bennett said: “As promised when we unveiled the Tour of Britain’s host regions in February, this year’s race features a number of surprises, none more so than hill-top finishes to start and end the eight days of world-class competition.

“Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million-plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience.”

Sam Smith, Scottish Borders Council’s chief officer for economic development, added: “We are delighted to be hosting the Tour of Britain again this year and have the whole of stage two in the region.

“Hawick was a fantastic stage start venue last year and it is great that we’ve managed to bring a stage finish to Berwickshire for the first time to showcase the region.”

Spectators can watch action from roadsides for free and ITV4 will broadcast live coverage of all stages, as well as a nightly highlights show. It will be shown in more 150 countries worldwide.