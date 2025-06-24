Fundraiser for Jim Clark Rally crash victim Dai Roberts passes £150,000 mark
Dai Roberts, of Carmarthen in Wales, sustained fatal injuries in that accident near Duns on day two of the rally – Saturday, May 24 – leading to its abandonment.
Passenger Roberts, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of that crash but driver James Williams survived and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment for injuries described at the time as serious but not life-threatening.
He’s since been discharged, however, and is continuing his recovery at home in Newcastle Emlyn in Carmarthenshire.
Fellow competitors Damian Cole and John Stone launched a fundraising the week after the accident to help Roberts’ family, setting themselves a target of £100,000, but they’ve gone on to raise more than half again as much as that, with donations still being taken at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/damian-colejohn-stone
“We are raising as much as possible for the funeral and ongoing support for Dai’s wife Louise and children Jac and Mia,” they said at the time.
“Dai helped so many people after they had accidents whilst competing – now it’s our turn to help his family.”