Fresh look for Jim Clark Rally in 2023

Big crowds are expected to flock to Duns to see the Jim Clark Rally next May

The Motorsport UK British Rally Championship will travel to the event as Britain's premier rally championship brings some of the best drivers in the business to the region to tackle the opening two days of the event which last year saw four-time British champion Keith Cronin seal honours in his Volkswagen Polo GTi R5.

The rally is named after 1963 and 1965 Formula One champion Jim Clark. It has been a prominent feature of the BRC calendar since its debut in the series in 1999, and was started in 1970.

Dan Wright, chairman of the organisers, the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, said: “We have been working very hard behind the scenes to build on the success of 2022 and part of the plan has been to ensure crews have a new challenge this time around.

"We want to keep evolving and keeping the route fresh but will still be keeping the fundamental structure of the rally which has proved to be so popular.

"It's great to have the support of Beatson's Building Supplies again and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Duns.”

Two events will feature over the weekend with the Jim Clark Rally taking place on Friday night and Saturday and offering around 67 stage miles, whilst Sunday will host the popular Reivers Rally at just over 42 miles.

After a town centre ceremonial start on Friday night in Duns for the Jim Clark Rally entrants, crews will head out to tackle two moorland stages, one of which will be under the cover of darkness to test the crews to the limit.

Saturday will consist of six tests but will feature stages that formed the Sunday leg of the 2022 event to offer a new challenge for those that contested this year's two-day rally.

Those contesting the Reivers Rally will be able to look forward to the stages that the BRC crews enjoyed in 2022, effectively switching the entire event around.