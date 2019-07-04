Free golf tuition for women at Cardrona

Women and girls interested in learning or improving their golf can take advantage of complimentary lessons next week at the Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa, near Peebles.

It’s part of a tie-in between Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ partnership with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Ladies Open.

Women of all ages and abilities will have access to the very best coaching from the hotel’s qualified PGA professionals as part of the ‘Get into Golf’ campaign.

They will also experience the game on a championship golf course, with Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa, previously playing host to the European Challenge Tour and Euro Pro Tour.

Women represent just 15 per of golfers in the UK and the initiative was created to encourage participation in the sport at a grassroots level.

Golf operations manager and former European Tour professional, Emma Goddard, launched the campaign at the Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa, where she was joined by the first group of participants.

She said: “Golf is an incredibly rewarding sport which helps keep you active and teaches valuable lessons that can be applied on and off the course.

“Traditionally, there have been a lot of barriers for women interested in taking up golf.

“Today, women represent just 15 per cent of golfers in the UK which, when compared to sports like cycling or tennis, is incredibly low. Indeed, when you look at other European countries, which record figures as a high as 38 per cent, it’s clear we are falling behind.

“But, with a number of recent high-profile success, including Georgia Hull’s famous victory in the 2018 Women’s British Open, appetite is growing.

“By giving young girls and women a taster, we hope to inspire the next generation of female golfers.

“I fell in love with golf the first time I stepped out on the course – and now I want to help other young girls experience the magic of the game.”

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has bolstered its commitment to women’s golf by partnering with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Ladies Open.

The tournament will take place between August 8-11 at The Renaissance Club, near the group’s Macdonald Marine Hotel.

Keith Pickard, group director of golf and leisure at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to be a part of the upcoming Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Ladies Open.

“It is shaping up to be an exciting tournament which will help encourage participation and involvement in golf throughout the UK.”