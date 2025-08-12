Fourth win of 2025 Border games season for Hawick’s Daniel Paxton at final meeting

​Paxton won over 400m and Linton over 1,600m at 2025’s games circuit’s eighth and last round at the weekend, almost repeating their trophy wins at July’s Langholm meeting, the latter having finished first over a mile too there but the former having done so over 200m.

Paxton’s other prior podium top spots were for 90m at Earlston in May and 200m at Jedburgh in July and Linton’s was for 800m at Innerleithen in July.

The pair’s winning times on Saturday were 52.63 seconds, from a mark of 44m, over 400m and 4:39.97, from 105m, over 1,600m.

Second and third places over 400m went to Kelso’s Douglas Young and Hawick’s Kyle Potts, going from scratch and 25m respectively.

Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford was runner-up to Linton over a mile, with Bo’ness runner Andrew Gibson third, both handicapped at 180m.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Danny Alison landed the day’s biggest prize, £450, for finishing the 110m sprint first in 12.22 seconds, from an 11.5m mark, with Hawick’s John Paxton second and TLJT’s Scott Tindle third, from 21.5m and 4.25m.

Saturday’s other adult races, over 200m and 800m, were won by Peebles’ Findlay Boak in 23.10 seconds, from 12m, and Kelso’s Matthew Fleming, also given the award for senior perfomance of the day, in 1:56.15, from 135m, respectively.

Selkirk’s Colin Bruce was runner-up to Boak, with Hawick’s David Lauder third, from 35m and 30m.

Whiteford was second to Fleming, from 105m, with Potts third, from 80m.

Members of Kelso’s Addie Gray Running School won four of the day’s seven junior races, also pulling off two podium clean sweeps, with Hawick youngsters victorious in the other three.

The former’s winners were Georgia Evans, Lucy Welsh, Ben Nairn and Olivia Shanks over 90m and 200m for children aged nine to 11, 200m for those aged 12 to 15 and 400m, in respective times of 11.03 seconds, 23.62 seconds, the same again and 53.88 seconds, from marks of 29m, 44m, 20m and 120m.

Clubmates Emmy Utterson and Abbie Smail were scond and third to Evans, both from 23m, and Leo Tait and Harry Fleming shared a podium with Shanks, going from 44m and 78m.

Hawick’s winners were Oliver McCraw, Freya Walker and Craig Watson, with the last also picking up the prize for best junior performance of the day.

McCraw won the 90m sprint for youths of 12 to 15 in 10.59 seconds, from a mark of 5m; Walker won over 800m in 1:57.90, from 240m; and Watson came out on top over 1,600m in 4:51.12, from 120m.

