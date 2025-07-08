​Fourth-placed finish for Kelso’s Oscar Onley in stage four of 2025’s Tour de France

Oscar Onley in Lille on Thursday for the 112th edition of the Tour de France (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Oscar Onley

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First place for that 174km Amiens-to-Rouen stage went to Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar in 3:50:29, the 100th victory of his professional career, but Onley, 22, wasn’t far behind.

That followed a sixth-placed finish in the 209km stage two from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer on Sunday for Dutch-based Team Picnic PostNL, taking him to seventh place overall, 55 seconds off the pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onley was chuffed to bits to manage a top-five finish, saying afterwards: “If you ask me how I’m feeling right now, the answer is probably something that can’t be published.

“Before the stage, we made the plan to position me going into those final climbs and the guys did a great job at that.

“I really went to the limit on that last climb. We knew that you had to be in second wheel or so around that last corner, but the final kilometre was really on legs, and that’s all I had in the end.

“When it’s flat and fast like that, I was never going to be able to stay away in the end if I attacked. I was really on the limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this in terms of races and competitors, so it’s nice to be able to prove to myself that I can be there right at the top.”

Coach Matt Winston added: “Today was another really good team effort from all of the guys.

“Oscar played it smart in the final and did the best he could, and we can look back on a really strong fourth place in the stage and another day where we were in the mix for the win.

“Since we took Oscar into the team as a young rider, we’ve been working through the development programme with him and then into our men’s programme and slowly building towards this. We’ve seen glimpses of it, and if you look back at the past 18 months, his results have been consistent in the one-week races, so we knew we were making steps and we continue to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, the plan doesn’t change now and we will keep focusing on stages here at the race and see how far we can come, and if we keep this up, then we can be in the fight for more top day results throughout the race.”

This year’s Tour de France is Onley’s second after finishing 39th in general classification and as tenth young rider on his debut last year.