Four Borderers go for gold at national indoor athletics championships in Grangemouth

Louis Whyte winning Sunday's under-20 men's long jump at Grangemouth with a distance of 6.7m (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Peebles 17-year-old Louis Whyte struck gold in Sunday’s under-20 men’s long jump with a leap of 6m 70cm, almost half a metre clear of Inverclyde runner-up Jonathon Cameron.

Innerleithen 14-year-old Rory Smith went for gold in the under-15 boys’ 60m sprint, setting a new personal best of 7.5 seconds in beating Glasgow’s Wai Shun Tang.

Both Whyte and Smith are coached in Peebles by Linda Nicholson.

Tweed Leader Jed Track's Evie Renwick, right, winning the under-20 women's sprint at Grangemouth on Saturday (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Evie Renwick was crowned as Scottish under-20 women’s 60m champion after clocking 7.76 seconds, edging out Dunfermline runner-up Shayna Asamoah on 7.94.

Renwick is coached by Bruce Scott.

Teviotdale Harrier Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan hit gold in Saturday’s under-13 girls’ 60m sprint, the 11-year-old clocking 8.5 seconds to finish ahead of Montrose’s Aine Fraser on 8.67.

A further medal went to TLJT’s Isla Woodburn in the under-13 girls’ high jump. She picked up a bronze for clearing 1.29m, losing out to Kilmarnock winner Eilidh Mitchell’s 1.46m and Giffnock North runner-up Erica Ross’s 1.43m.

Teviotdale Harrier Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan winning the under-13 girls' 60m sprint final at Grangemouth (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Gala Harrier James Cockburn landed a silver medal in Friday’s under-15 triple jump with a distance of 9.96m, losing out to Glasgow’s Abraham Lanahan’s 11.78m.