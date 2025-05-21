Former world cycling champion Lizzie Deignan among second round of riders confirmed for Borders-bound women’s Tour of Britain

Lizzie Deignan in action for Great Britain last August at 2024’s Olympic Games in France (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Former world cycling champion Lizzie Deignan is among the second round of riders confirmed to be contesting this year’s Borders-bound women’s Tour of Britain next month.

The West Yorkshire 36-year-old, winner of the International Cycling Union Women’s Road World Cup in 2014 and 2015, will be joined on the four-day tour’s provisional start-list by fellow Britons Anna Henderson, Cat Ferguson, Imogen Wolff and Elynor and Zoe Backstedt.

This year’s Lloyds Bank-sponsored Tour of Britain Women will be Deignan’s last, she says, having won it twice overall, in 2016 and 2019, as well as claiming the mountains jersey last time around.

The four-time Olympian said: “I’m always happy to race the Tour of Britain Women.

Anna Henderson competing for Lidl-Trek in the women’s Tour of Flanders one-day cycling race in April (Photo: Jasper Jacobs/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

“I have such special memories from this race, and over my career I have had a lot of success here.

“It’s always a different feeling racing in front of home crowds, so I hope we see lots of fans out cheering for the women’s peloton over all four days.

“This will be my final Tour of Britain so it will be bittersweet, but I am going to be surrounded by some incredible women as part of our Lidl-Trek team, so I’m confident we can make it a good week and we will be motivated to achieve some nice results together.”

Riding alongside her will be Lidl-Trek teammate Henderson and the Hertfordshire 26-year-old added: “I am really looking forward to racing the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women again this year.

Former world cycling champion Lizzie Deignan in action for Lidl-Trek (Photo: Lidl-Trek)

“It’s always special to race on home soil and, as a British rider, we don’t have so many opportunities so I will be looking to make the most of this moment, and hopefully we will see lots of enthusiastic British cycling fans out on the roads to support us.

“Last year, Lizzie and I raced together as part of the national team so it will be cool to line up alongside her again and as part of Lidl-Trek.

“I think we are going to be starting with a really strong team, so I am really motivated to be part of that and to hopefully have some success together over the four stages.”

Deignan, Henderson, Ferguson, Wolff and the Backstedts will be up against the likes of European champion Lorena Wiebes and double Olympic gold medallist Kristen Faulkner.

This year’s women’s tour gets under way in North Yorkshire on Thursday, June 5, and visits the Borders for a loop commencing and concluding in Kelso on Saturday, June 7, prior to wrapping up in Glasgow on Sunday the 8th.