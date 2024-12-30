​Former Borderer Gary Anderson setting sights on darts’ Winmau World Masters after championship KO

Gary Anderson at the last Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London in December 2023 (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

​Two-time Professional Darts Corporation world champion Gary Anderson is setting his sights on making amends for being knocked out of this winter’s championship at the first time of asking a week ago on Sunday by proving he can still compete with the best at 2025’s Winmau World Masters in Buckinghamshire in a month’s time.

​Anderson, formerly of Eyemouth but now based in Somerset, had been targeting a hat-trick after winning the championship in 2015 and 2016 but was instead whitewashed 3-0 by Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf, hitting just three of 20 attempts at doubles as he lost his opening match of the tournament for the first time in 16 appearances.

The 54-year-old, seeded 14th, went into the competition at London’s Alexandra Palace with 2024’s highest overall three-dart average of 99.66 but was unable to replicate that form against Dutch-born de Graaf, 34, ranked 81st in the world ahead of the championship, resulting in a second-round exit.

Anderson’s manager, Tommy Gilmour, blamed his client’s unprecedented early exit on a shoulder injury sustained while gardening, saying: “It was a bad night in the office. It’s not an excuse because he should be able to win these games, but for the last week, he’s been suffering problems with his shoulder.

“He was cutting trees at the lake. That’s what happens when you have another job and you have to keep everything going.

“He admitted his shoulder was killing him and he was on painkillers.

“That’s why he was just 15% on his doubles. He’s not been able to reach up to the doubles.

“On the way to the venue, he seemed to be OK but obviously it wasn’t right. A player of Gary’s calibre doesn’t only hit 15% on doubles.

“I knew something was bothering him. He was really looking forward to the world championships. It’s a disaster in a way because he was looking forward to it.”

Gilmour, 72, dismissed suggestions that Anderson might be contemplating retirement after his shock Ally Pally exit, however, revealing: “I got a text from him saying ‘I’ll make it up to you at the Masters’.

“Gary is still very positive about having a good season.”

2025’s Masters in Milton Keynes starts on Wednesday, January 29, and continues into February.

It’s a competition Anderson hasn’t won before, though he did make it to 2017’s final, losing 11-7 to the Netherlands’ Michael van Gerwen.

The current world championship in London is due to conclude this Friday.