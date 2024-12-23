Former Borderer Gary Anderson knocked out of PDC World Darts Championship at first hurdle

Gary Anderson playing a second-round match against Jeffrey de Graaf at the 2024 Professional Darts Corporation world championship at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Two-time Professional Darts Corporation world champion Gary Anderson had anything but a happy 54th birthday on Sunday as he was knocked out of this year’s championship at the first time of asking.

Anderson, formerly of Eyemouth but now based in Somerset, was targeting a hat-trick after winning the championship in 2015 and 2016 but was instead whitewashed 3-0 by Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf, hitting just three of 20 attempts at doubles and winning only two legs as he lost his opening match of the tournament for the first time in 16 appearances.

The Scot was one of five seeded players knocked out at London’s Alexandra Palace in a single day, the others being Ross Smith, Martin Schindler, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ritchie Edhouse.

Anderson, seeded 14th, went into the competition with 2024’s highest overall three-dart average of 99.66 but was unable to replicate that form against Dutch-born de Graaf, ranked 81st in the world ahead of the championship, resulting in a second-round exit.

His 34-year-old opponent, after starting off with an 11-dart finish and recording a 75% checkout success, told Sky Sports: “It’s great.

“Gary didn’t really show up as he usually does but I am very happy with the win.

“I was very nervous after the first set, and even when I was 2-0 up, I was thinking to myself ‘what’s going on now?’

“You could see that maybe with a few darts as well, when I missed. It was just the nerves getting in, but I’m happy that I got it through in the end.”

Anderson’s manager, Tommy Gilmour, blamed his client’s unprecedented early exit on a shoulder injury sustained while gardening, saying: “It was a bad night in the office.

“It’s not an excuse because he should be able to win these games.

“For the last week, he’s been suffering problems with his shoulder.

“He was cutting trees at the lake. That’s what happens when you have another job and you have to keep everything going.

“He admitted his shoulder was killing him and he was on the painkillers.

“That’s why he was just 15% on his doubles. He’s not been able to reach up to the doubles.

“On the way to the venue, he seemed to be OK but obviously it wasn’t right. A player of Gary’s calibre doesn’t only hit 15% on doubles.

“I knew something was bothering him.”