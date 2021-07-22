Flapping returns to Hawick racecourse

The one and a half mile race was won by Mansfield, ridden by Liam Berridge (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Horse Racing Association was rewarded with a bumper crowd on a baking hot day and a very competitive four-race card.

Its organising committee was praised for having done a superb job in getting the action under way and the Hawick Moor course was said to be in tremendous condition.

Races are traditionally run over six furlongs, seven furlongs one mile, just over one mile, and a mile and a half.

Jockey Corey Madden on Cash It In wins the mile event at Hawick Horse Racing Association's meet

Jockey Liam Berridge was the star man, riding a superb double on Mansfield and Castor. He has come back riding after a short break to let his young daughter Olivia see him in the saddle.

Mansfield set the ball rolling in the one and a half mile handicap, getting up close to home to pip Cypriot Prince, who had led from the start under Alistair Clarke. Taponthebar finished third, ridden by TP McGettigan.

Langholm-trained Handsome Harry was the top weight in the six furlong event and carried the colours of the Henderson family to an easy victory. Gary Berridge was in the saddle and that was the horse’s ninth win in distances varying from six furlongs to one and a quarter miles. Titan, a newcomer, held off Jack the Lad for second.

Seven Up was all the rage in the betting for the Flex Racing Syndicate but could not cope with Connett Racing’s Cash It In, ridden by Irishman Cory Madden in the one-mile race.

The was another win for Liam Berridge, pictured with Stevie Fox, on Caster in the seven-furlong race

The winner missed a month’s work through injury in June, so it was a fine piece of training to get the horse back on track.

Madden chased on Cash It In to win nicely from newcomer Royal Shaheen Seven Up, back in third, with Alfie Boo fourth.

Castor beat the odds-on favourite Beautiful Sunday to win the seven-furlong event, the final race of the day, with Jenny Wren in third.

Thanks were extended to the sponsors, helpers, bookmakers and all owners for their support on the day.