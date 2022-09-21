Fjordhus Reivers under-18s go through to national hockey cup semi-finals
Fjordhus Reivers have made it through to the semi-finals of Scottish Hockey’s under-18 club cup.
Sunday saw 16 under-18 girls’ squads competing at Edinburgh’s Peffermill playing fields in a qualifying tournament for the cup contest.
They played in four pools, with the winners in each progressing to the semi-finals.
The Tweedbank-based team, managed by Kirsty Mundell, won all three of their pool games to make it to the last four – 5-0 against Clydesdale, 6-0 versus Highland and 4-0 against Inverleith.
Head coach Janet jack was delighted with that display, saying: “The Reivers girls played with an abundance of confidence and, as the afternoon progressed, produced some very mature hockey, both in and out of possession.
“Their flair in attack and composure in defence created a real sense of excitement amongst the squad.
“The energy on show throughout the three games was second to none, often leading to lots of overloads in possession and game management qualities beyond their years.
“It was an exceptional display of hockey from a very exciting U18 squad.
“Three wins from three, not conceding a goal, is testament to the work and effort these young players put in on the training field and gives them a deserved place in the semi-finals, which will take place over the next two to three weeks.
“Every player who played in the tournament was an ambassador for the club.”