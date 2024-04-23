Fjordhus Reivers ladies’ firsts crowned as Scottish hockey’s national league champions after beating Perthshire 5-2

Fjordhus Reivers ladies' firsts have been crowned as Scottish hockey's 2024 national league champions (Pic: Fjordhus Reivers )

Heading into the final weekend of the season, only one point separated the Tweedbank outfit and league leaders Dundee Wanderers.

Wanderers had been unbeaten until the final three games of the campaign but then dropped points by losing to Grove Menzieshill and drawing with both Erskine Stewart’s Melville and Stirling University.

That three-game winless run saw the Borderers, having notched up back-to-back wins against ESM and Grove, leapfrog their Tayside title rivals with a 5-2 win at the weekend against Perthshire.

That title race went right to the wire, with Dundee needing a win against ESM on the last day of the season to take the title, but they came up short, ceding pole position to Reivers.

The Borders side’s win at the weekend was their 14th in 16 games this season, having lost the other two, and it left them with 42 points, having scored 58 goals and conceded 18.

Head coach Janet Jack is looking forward to seeing her firsts vie for honours in the next division up, saying: “It has been many years since the club have played in Scottish hockey’s top tier and there is excitement about the challenge that lies ahead next season.

“Many thanks must go to Emma Pate and Emily Newlands, who have been inspirational in driving this group forward, and to the other coaches who work tirelessly in the youth section to develop players to meet the requirements of this standard of hockey.

“The ladies have a few experienced old heads in their squad but also a wealth of exciting young players coming through, including our under-18 players Ella Mundell, Izzy Molneux, Aela Thomson, Luisa Brown, Katie Royan, Jozlin Gibson, Ellie McLaren, Maartje de Zoeten, Lily Byers and Zara Wood, who have all had a significant impact on the success of the squad.

“That is a credit to the club player pathway, which prides itself on producing home-grown talent to meet players’ ambitions, and it has been fantastic to have players returning to the club after university and settling back into employment in the Borders.”

Fjordhus Reivers ladies’ fifths were also in action at the weekend, beating Waverley Inveresk seconds 2-0 in their penultimate east division 4 fixture.

The fifths’ goals were scored by Tess Renwick and Kerris Douglas.

“It has been an exciting year for the younger members of the club as, for many, it has been their first year in senior ladies’ hockey,” added Jack.

“The game on Saturday demonstrated the progress they have made through their hard work and effort on the training ground and applying that to the 11-a-side game.

“They were up against much stronger and more senior players but created some excellent connected hockey.

“Collectively, all five women’s teams and the men’s team have had highly successful seasons.