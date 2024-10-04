Five Borderers named among Highland Games’ athletes of year
They are Innerleithen’s Charles Fletcher, Peebles’ Flora Gillies and Kelso’s Paul Dumma, Matty Fleming and Erin Jackson.
Fletcher has been named as cyclist of the year, Gillies as female cyclist of the year and Dumma, Fleming and Jackson, all runners, have landed the awards for male veteran of the year and male and female youths of the year respectively.
Those awards will be handed out at a presentation evening in Fife, at Markinch’s Laurel Bank Hotel, on Saturday, November 9.
Fletcher’s first places at this summer’s games included ones over 3,200m at Bridge of Allan on August 4; 1,600m and 3,200m at Alva on June 13; 1,600m and 3,200m at Bowhill on September 15; 1,600m and 4,800m at Burntisland on July 15; 1,600m and 3,000m at Ceres on June 29; 1,600m and 3,200m at Crieff on August 18; 8,000m at Markinch on June 2; 3,200m at Pitlochry on September 14; 4,800m and 6,400m at Inverkeithing on August 3; 1,000m at Perth on August 11; and 1,600m, 3,200m, 2,000m, 2,400m and 4,800m at Halkirk on July 27.
Gillies’ wins featured ones over 800m at Pitlochry; 800m at Inverary on July 16; and 1,600m at Perth.
Among Dumma’s were ones over 800m at Bridge of Allan; 800m at Alva; a mile at Braemar on September 7; 800m at Pitlochry; and 800m at Burntisland.
Fleming’s included ones over 400m for youths aged 13 to 15 at Bridge of Allan; 800m at Airth on July 27; 800m at Burntisland; and 400m for boys of 13 to 16 at Kenmore on July 3.
Among Jackson’s best results of the season were first-placed finishes over 90m at Inverkeithing and Markinch and a third place in the 400m girls’ race at Pitlochry.
2024’s other athletes of the year are Allan Hamilton, Lorne Kerr, Kyle Randalls, Liz Elliott, Angela Bell, Ross Eastaugh, Bruce Robb, Jules Ramsay and Bob and Cammy Taylor.
