First win on flat since 2016 for Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd

Jockey Danny Tudhope, pictured at Ascot last October, delivered a first win on the flat for Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd at Hamilton on Wednesday on Perseus Way (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Selkirk racehorse trainer Stuart Coltherd claimed his first win on the flat for nine years at Hamilton Park on Wednesday.

Danny Tudhope rode Perseus Way to victory at 8-1 for Coltherd by a short-head in front of Paul Mulrennan on Alnayef for Jim Goldie’s East Renfrewshire yard in the 5.45pm Every Race Live on Racing TV Handicap over a mile and five furlongs.

Hawick jockey Jason Hart finished third on Ebony Maw for home-town trainer Ewan Whillans.

Perseus Way’s win, earning prize-money of £4,187, was the six-year-old chestnut gelding’s first since arriving at Coltherd’s Clarilawmuir Farm in January from Welsh trainer Christian Williams’ stables.

The last of his four wins before that was at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire in January 2023 for West Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore.

Another Hawick jockey, Rowan Scott, was also among the winners at the South Lanarkshire course’s last evening meeting of the season, guiding Annie Edson Taylor to a first-placed finish in the 5.15pm Hampton by Hilton Hotel Handicap at 9/1 for North Yorkshire trainer Phillip Makin, earning £3,664.