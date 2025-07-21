First Scottish Rally win a pleasant surprise for ​Duns driver Garry Pearson

Garry Pearson and co-driver Hannah McKillop after winning 2025’s Royal Scottish Automobile Club Scottish Rally at Dalbeattie on Saturday (Photo: Garry Pearson Rallying)

​Duns driver Garry Pearson claimed an unexpected victory in the Royal Scottish Automobile Club’s Scottish Rally in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday, winning it for the first time despite only taking part to get a bit of practice in.

​Pearson, at the wheel of an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2, pipped seven-time-winner David Bogie to the post in the 41-mile-plus rally by 15 seconds after finishing first in three stages each.

Though that was the 33-year-old’s first win at the Dalbeattie event, it was his Melrose co-driver Hannah McKillop’s second in three years, having accompanied Carlisle’s Jock Armstrong to victory in 2023.

McKillop, 31, notching up win No 2 there means three of the event’s last four winners have had Borders-based sidekicks, Dinger Claire Mole having been co-driver for Michael Binnie in 2022.

Dumfries driver Bogie – winner of the Dalbeattie-based event in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2024 – was second overall and first among the Scottish Rally Championship competitors taking part, with Kirsty Riddick alongside.

Pearson, 2021’s Scottish rally champion, was taking part in round four of his homeland’s championship as preparation for contesting the next round of this year’s British championship next month.

That’s the Grampian Forest Rally at Banchory in Aberdeenshire on Friday and Saturday, August 8 and 9.

“The winning feeling never gets old,” said Pearson after his victory at the weekend.

“We had a really enjoyable day in the car on some great stages, and to have our names on the same trophy as rally legends like Colin McRae, Ari Vatanen and so many other legends is really special.

“However, we didn’t go into the Scottish Rally aiming to win. Instead, the plan was to get much-needed seat time in the car, having not driven on gravel since April, and we managed to work on a few things in terms of the set-up, which gives us confidence.

“I know I could have driven better than I did but we’ll save our best for the Grampian.

“A big thanks to M-Sport for the opportunity to compete because it’s a much more valuable experience than testing, just being in rally mode and doing everything as you would on a championship-scoring round.

“We never expected to win this rally. As a driver, you’re always competitive and want to do well, but up against a field of quality drivers using bigger turbo-restrictors, I thought I’d be eaten alive in places. The fact we weren’t is a nice reminder of how far we’ve progressed.”

Pearson goes into round four of 2025’s British championship sitting joint-sixth with Welsh driver James Williams on its leaderboard on 15 points from two rounds, round three, May’s Jim Clark Rally in the Borders, having been abandoned following the death of Williams’ co-driver, Dai Roberts, in an accident near Duns.

That’s 28 points behind Irish front-runner William Creighton, with Estonia’s Romet Jurgenson, a teammate of Pearson’s at Cumbrian-based M-Sport, second on 33.

“The pace is hot in the British championship, but I hope we can deliver a strong podium. That’s got to be the aim considering our recent momentum,” said the Borderer.

“However, we know that won’t be easy. Our M-Sport teammate Romet Jurgenson will have done both Rally Estonia and Rally Finland in the World Rally Championship before the Grampian, and we’ve seen how quick both the Toyotas are.

“For sure, it’ll be a big fight but we’re preparing really well and the Fiesta Rally2 is developing very well, so, along with Romet, we’ll try and take the battle to the Toyotas, but most importantly, together with the entire rallying community, we’ll be rallying in memory of Dai Roberts.”

Only two rounds will be left to go after August’s resumption of rallying following a two-month summer break, both of them in Wales – at Aberystwyth in September and Llandudno in October.