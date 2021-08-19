Final win for Peebles driver will hopefully not be the last

Peebles driver Lewis Willacy at the wheel

The Borders driver savoured success in the Formula II heats at Cowdenbeath Racewall – and, on Saturday, won his first final.

It was a beautiful night at the west Fife circuit, with the drivers revelling in the dry conditions, although there was the obligatory puddle on the entrance to the main straight.

With the Formula II semi-finals being run on the shale at Northampton, there was a dearth of Formula IIs at the track, although Jess Ward was back, along with Willacy.

In the opening heat, Chris Burgoyne won but Willacy led until the last bend when he drifted wide and had to settle for fourth place.

While Burgoyne again came out on top in heat two, Willacy brought his car home in third spot this time.

Willacy led the final from start to finish, having to shrug off an early challenge before easing away from the field.

Although the gap began to close, he was still clear when the chequered flag dropped to give him his first Racewall final victory.