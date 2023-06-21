Eyemouth hosts latest round of Live Borders triathlon series

Live Borders Eyemouth triathlon category winners, front from left, Sarah Russell, first female over-40 veteran; Joanne Mulford, first senior female; Eilidh Miller, first female finisher overall; and Ava Macleod, female come-and-tri winner, with, behind them, Joyce Mark, female vintage winner; Sandy Walker, first Live Borders member; and David Cooper, come-and-tri winner, and next row back, Samuel Vassie, open junior winner, and John Soutar, open runner-up, and, back, Jonathan Taylor, open superveteran winner; Iain Veitch, overall winner; and Eddie Turnbull, open vintage winner. Missing are Polly Brennan, winner of the female superveteran category, and Peter Gardner, open third overall

Sprint and come-and-tri events were staged, the former consisting of a 750m swim, 12-mile bike ride to Coldingham Moor and back and three-mile run and the latter of a 400m swim, seven-mile ride and 2,840m run.

Almost 60 competitors took part in the sprint, won by Iain Veitch, of Peebles, in a time of 01:06:24, with fellow over-40 veteran John Soutar, of Aberdeenshire, second in 01:09:37.

Edinburgh’s Eilidh Miller was the first female finisher, and sixth overall, posting a time of 01:16:36.

Lauder's Ava Macleod taking part in Sunday's come-and-tri event at Eyemouth

North Berwick’s David Cooper was overall winner of the come-and-tri event in 45:05, with Lauder’s Ava Macleod second and also first female finisher in a time of 46:13.

Live Borders triathlon team member Neil Renton said those taking part had enjoyed being beside the seaside, adding: “The Eyemouth triathlon was once again a great race for both the competitive triathletes and those taking part just for the challenge.

“The competitors thoroughly enjoyed their tour of the east coast of the Borders, many of them visiting the area for the first time.

“The next event in the Live Borders triathlon series is at Kelso and entries are starting to fill up.”

Peebles athlete Iain Veitch, right, being presented with his trophy for winning Sunday's Live Borders triathlon sprint at Eyemouth

This year’s triathlon series, launched in Galashiels in mid-April and with round two in Selkirk in May, continues at Kelso on Sunday, August 13, with both come-and-tri and sprint events.

That’s followed by the series’ finale at Peebles on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24.

Veitch also won the sprint at Galashiels in 01:01:33, with Edinburgh’s Clare Laverty as first female finisher, and 13th all told, in 01:14:32.

The Selkirk event, following a different format and longer route – a 1,500m swim, 24-mile cycle ride and six-mile run – was won by Dundee’s Sebastian Davies in 02:07:06, with Miller as first female finisher, and 11th overall, in 02:29:46.

Other category winners at Eyemouth on Sunday included Sarah Russell, Joanne Mulford, Joyce Mark, Sandy Walker, Samuel Vassie, Jonathan Taylor, Eddie Turnbull and Polly Brennan.