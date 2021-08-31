Ex-standard bearers victorious as Selkirk bowls cup returns after year off

Selkirk Merchant Company master Al Pattullo presenting the Shawburn Cup for bowls to Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex-Standard Bearers' Association chairman Gary Guthrie on Friday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

That contest between the Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association and Selkirk Merchant Company is a well-established event on the social calendars of both organisations so they were pleased to see it back for the first time since 2019.

This year’s match went the way of the ex-standard bearers by 66 shots to 61.

The victors’ chairman, Gary Guthrie, was presented with his prize by merchant company master Al Pattullo.