Ex-standard bearers victorious as Selkirk bowls cup returns after year off
Friday night marked the return of Selkirk’s annual Shawburn Cup bowls match at Ettrick Forest Bowling Club after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That contest between the Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association and Selkirk Merchant Company is a well-established event on the social calendars of both organisations so they were pleased to see it back for the first time since 2019.
This year’s match went the way of the ex-standard bearers by 66 shots to 61.
The victors’ chairman, Gary Guthrie, was presented with his prize by merchant company master Al Pattullo.
“Many thanks must go to Ettrick Forest Bowling Club for the use of the green and keeping everyone fed and watered throughout the evening,” said a spokesperson for both groups.