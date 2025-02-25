​Ethan and Isla win titles for badminton at primary school championships at Earlston

Boys’ singles winner Ethan Roberts at Saturday’s Borders primary school badminton championships at Earlston (Photo: Harry Turnbull)

Victory at this year’s Borders primary school badminton championships went to Peebles’ Ethan Roberts and Innerleithen’s Isla Lander.

Priorsford Primary’s Ethan and St Ronan’s Primary’s Isla were among a field of 32 from all over the region representing their schools at singles at Earlston High on Saturday.

Reston Primary’s Loki McIntyre was runner-up at boys’ singles and Priorsford’s Sam Challands and Yetholm Primary’s Idris Addison also made it to the last four.

Duns Primary’s Olivia Lampert was runner-up at girls’ singles and Georgia Lampert, also of Duns Primary, and Chirnside Primary’s Florrie Bell were beaten semi-finalists.

Girls’ singles winner Isla Lander at Saturday’s Borders primary school badminton championships at Earlston (Photo: Harry Turnbull)

Their award were handed over by Borders Badminton Group convener David Rhind and two others, for sportsmanship, went to West Linton Primary’s Cally Hutchison and Jedburgh Grammar Campus’s Neve Hyland.

“There was some great badminton on show, with many promising young and new players taking part and a good level of play being displayed, especially so in the finals,” said Harry Turnbull, one of the annual event’s organisers.

“Well done to all the players for making this such a great competition and congratulations to the prize-winners.

“Thanks go to all the junior players who helped score games, with a special thanks to Lynn Rhind and Myra Younger for their help at the technical table and to Pearl Ford for running a raffle and Gordon McLean for running the tournament.”

Video footage of the finals can be seen on the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BordersBadmintonGroup