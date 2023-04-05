Entries open for 2023 Jim Clark Rally this week

Duns driver Garry Pearson at Westruther heading for a third-placed finish in 2022's Jim Clark Rally (Photo: Gary Fothergill)

Regulations and routes for the event, sponsored by Alloa-based Beatson’s Building Supplies, were announced on Monday ahead of entries opening tomorrow.

The race will once again be a round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship, and World Rally Championship ace Adrien Fourmaux is expected to make an appearance in his M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 to get some practice in between international enagagements.

The Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship will also be involved, along with a host of regional series including the AS Performance North of England Tarmacadam Championship and the SG Petch Association of North East and Cumbria Car Clubs Stage Rally Championship.

2023’s two-day Jim Clark Rally, only the third to be held in the last nine years, will begin in Duns on Friday, May 26, with a night-time moorland stage taking in Longformacus.

The event’s main action follows the day after – including new stages at Edrom, Ayton and Fogo – and the Jim Clark Reivers’ Rally, including the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship’s first asphalt round of the season, wraps proceedings up on Sunday, May 28.

The Sunday rally will also get under way in Duns Town Square before taking in 41 miles of the main event’s Westruther, Scott’s View and Eccles stages.

“We are very excited to be launching the 2023 Jim Clark Rally,” said Dan Wright, chairman of the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club.

“The organising team work tirelessly behind the scenes to produce a world-class event and it's all set to be another fascinating weekend of motorsport for the region.

“Interest in the rally is at an all-time high and we hope that fans and competitors alike will enjoy the offering we have this year.

“To keep the event fresh, there is a switch-around in the route, meaning everyone can enjoy some new stages and see just what the Borders has to offer.

“We look forward to a bumper list of entries heading to Duns this May.”

For further details, go to www.jimclarkrally.co.uk

The rally was first staged in 1970 in memory of Berwickshire Formula One world champion Clark, alive from 1936 to 1968, and run annually, except in 1979, until 2014.

The deaths of three spectators in 2014 led to its cancellation the following year and it didn’t make a comeback until 2019, only to then be put on hold for another two years by coronavirus restrictions.

Last year’s winner was Irish driver Keith Cronin, with Mikie Galvin alongside.

Welshman James Williams was second, with Dai Roberts as co-driver, and Borderer Garry Pearson, accompanied by Dale Furniss, third, that being the 31-year-old’s first-ever Motorsport UK British Rally Championship podium place.