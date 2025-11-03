Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn wins Borders XC Series’ Lauder round for third year running

Over-35 Martyn, representing the capital’s Hunters Bog Trotters, completed the 4.5-mile course in 25:52, 37 seconds ahead of runner-up Rowan Taylor, a junior with Midlothian’s Lasswade Athletic Club.

That was Martyn’s third win on the spin at Lauder, having finished first last year too, over a different route, in 25:17 and in 2023 in 26:15, and also his third victory in his last four series meetings, having finished first in last season’s Galashiels and Dunbar rounds in February and January respectively as well.

His clubmate Alex Luetchford was third in 27:37 and host club Lauderdale Limpers’ Marc Wilkinson, an over-35 and a winner on home turf in 2021 and 2022, was fourth in 27:46.

Wilkinson, an over-35, was one of three Borderers to make the top 20 of a field of 345, the others being Teviotdale Harriers’ Rory Anderson, sixth in 28:14, and Lauderdale’s Derrick Sloan, 13th in 30:30.

Three more managed top-30 finishes – Gala Harriers over-40 Andrew Cox placing joint-22nd in 31:16, Teviotdale over-45 David Beattie making it home 25th in 31:27 and Moorfoot Runners’ Jack Philip clocking 31:40 for 28th.

Another three made the top 40 – Teviotdale’s Sean and Robbie Linton finishing joint-35th in 32:24 and 37th in 32:25 respectively, and Gala over-50 Jamie McGowan placing 40th in 32:36, with Gala over-40 Paul Williams not far behind in 41st in 32:48.

Dunbar Running Club’s Rowena Halliday was first female finisher, and joint-35th overall, in 32:24.

Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman was first of 19 female runners aged 40 to 45, and 84th all told, in 35:56, and her clubmate Carol Mantle took top spot among nine aged 60 to 65 in 36:54, placing 98th overall.

Moorfoot Runners’ Coreen McGovern was first of 20 women aged 50 to 55 in 40:53 and joint-162nd all together.

Teviotdale’s Ava Hughes was first of two female juniors contesting Sunday’s senior race, clocking 54:03 for 309th place.

Gala’s David Nightingale was first of four men aged 70 to 75 in 41:15 and 170th all told.

In fields of their own were Gala’s Shelagh King and Teviotdale’s Frank Birch as, respectively, only female aged 70 to 75 in 54:54 and only male of 80-plus in 1:05:02, placing 319th and 343rd all together.

Sunday’s two-mile junior race, contested by a field of 147, was won by Edinburgh’s Austin Denny in 11:46, with Gala’s Bryn McAree, Charlie Dalgliesh and Angus McCarthy second in 11:55, third in 12:05 and fourth in 12:09 and Teviotdale’s Alfie Walker fifth in 12:15.

Gala under-11 Matilda Lee was first female finisher out of 71, and eighth overall, in 12:32.

This season’s six remaining rounds, all on Sundays, are at Dunbar in East Lothian on November 16, Peebles on December 14, Paxton in Northumberland on January 11, Gorebridge in Midlothian on January 25, Galashiels on February 8 and Hawick on March 1.

