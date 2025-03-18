Earlston High’s Archie Dalgliesh and Ava Richardson among winners at Borders secondary schools cross-country championships

Archie Dalgliesh finished an open 4km race for boys first in 12:18, with Kelso High’s Oliver Hastie second in 12:39 and Eyemouth High’s Henry Hoffman third in 13:07.

His schoolmate Ava Richardson did likewise in an open 3km race for girls, clocking 10:28, with Selkirk High’s Jessica McLaren second in 10:35 and Peebles High’s Thea Harris third in 10:51.

Peebles’ Bella Moran won the S3 girls 3K in 10:59, helping her school claim the overall shield for years S1 to S3, with Galashiels Academy’s Kacie Brown as runner-up in 11:33 and Peebles’ Elena Chrystie third in 12:52.

First place in the boys’ version went to Earlston’s Seb Darlow in 9:43, with Peebles’ Rory Pretswell second in 9:47 and Earlston’s Charlie Dalgliesh third in 9:50.

Kelso’s Evie Leonard won the S2 girls’ 3K in 11:09, with Selkirk’s Annabelle Stewart second in 11:28 and Peebles’ Summer Noble third in 12:06.

Victory in the boys’ race for that age bracket went to Peebles’ Jack Foley in 9:41, with Hawick’s Greg Watson second in 10:03 and Peebles’ Guy Rorke third in 10:13.

Earlston’s Molly Trewartha crossed the finishing line for the S1 girls’ 2K first in 7:09, with Jedburgh Grammar Campus’s Rosa Mabon second in 7:22 and Selkirk’s Holly Craig third in 7:39.

The S1 boys’ 2K was won by Galashiels’ Arnon McLeod in 6:52, with Earlston’s Angus McCarthy second in 6:58 and Jedburgh’s Aaron Hedley third in 7:10.

Four primary-age races were run too, with Freya Ainsley and James Montgomerie winning the girls and boys’ P7 2Ks respectively, in 8:02 and 7:13.

Lauder Primary’s Hannah Graham was second to Ainsley, of St Peter’s Primary in Galashiels, in a time of 8:12, with Eyemouth Primary’s Isla Baxtondale third in 8:23.

Finlay Prowse, of Hawick’s Trinity Primary, was second to Lauder’s Montgomerie in 7:22, with Isaac Hastie, of Kelso’s Edenside Primary, third in 7:30.

P6 2K first places went to Edenside’s Rose Davidson in 7:18 and Connor Davidson, of Hawick’s Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary, in 7:27.

Lauder’s Rowan Johnston was second to the former Davidson in 8:10, with Drumlanrig’s Jose Neish third in 8:28.

Jackson Swan, of Galashiels’ Burgh Primary, was runner-up to the latter Davidson in 7:39, with Drumlanrig’s Harrison Combe third in 7:45.

Team wins went to Edenside’s P6 boys, Lauder’s P6 girls, Peebles’ Kingsland Primary’s P7 boys and Kelso’s Broomlands Primary’s P7 girls, with Lauder claiming the overall shield.

1 . Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships Ava Richardson at Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships Archie Dalgliesh at Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships S2 girls’ 3K winner Evie Leonard at Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

4 . Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships P7 boys’ 2K winner James Montgomerie at Thursday’s 2025 Borders schools cross-country championships (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales