Earlston High’s Archie Dalgliesh and Ava Richardson among winners at Borders secondary schools cross-country championships

Archie Dalgliesh finished an open 4km race for boys first in 12:18, with Kelso High’s Oliver Hastie second in 12:39 and Eyemouth High’s Henry Hoffman third in 13:07.
His schoolmate Ava Richardson did likewise in an open 3km race for girls, clocking 10:28, with Selkirk High’s Jessica McLaren second in 10:35 and Peebles High’s Thea Harris third in 10:51.
Peebles’ Bella Moran won the S3 girls 3K in 10:59, helping her school claim the overall shield for years S1 to S3, with Galashiels Academy’s Kacie Brown as runner-up in 11:33 and Peebles’ Elena Chrystie third in 12:52.
First place in the boys’ version went to Earlston’s Seb Darlow in 9:43, with Peebles’ Rory Pretswell second in 9:47 and Earlston’s Charlie Dalgliesh third in 9:50.
Kelso’s Evie Leonard won the S2 girls’ 3K in 11:09, with Selkirk’s Annabelle Stewart second in 11:28 and Peebles’ Summer Noble third in 12:06.
Victory in the boys’ race for that age bracket went to Peebles’ Jack Foley in 9:41, with Hawick’s Greg Watson second in 10:03 and Peebles’ Guy Rorke third in 10:13.
Earlston’s Molly Trewartha crossed the finishing line for the S1 girls’ 2K first in 7:09, with Jedburgh Grammar Campus’s Rosa Mabon second in 7:22 and Selkirk’s Holly Craig third in 7:39.
The S1 boys’ 2K was won by Galashiels’ Arnon McLeod in 6:52, with Earlston’s Angus McCarthy second in 6:58 and Jedburgh’s Aaron Hedley third in 7:10.
Four primary-age races were run too, with Freya Ainsley and James Montgomerie winning the girls and boys’ P7 2Ks respectively, in 8:02 and 7:13.
Lauder Primary’s Hannah Graham was second to Ainsley, of St Peter’s Primary in Galashiels, in a time of 8:12, with Eyemouth Primary’s Isla Baxtondale third in 8:23.
Finlay Prowse, of Hawick’s Trinity Primary, was second to Lauder’s Montgomerie in 7:22, with Isaac Hastie, of Kelso’s Edenside Primary, third in 7:30.
P6 2K first places went to Edenside’s Rose Davidson in 7:18 and Connor Davidson, of Hawick’s Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary, in 7:27.
Lauder’s Rowan Johnston was second to the former Davidson in 8:10, with Drumlanrig’s Jose Neish third in 8:28.
Jackson Swan, of Galashiels’ Burgh Primary, was runner-up to the latter Davidson in 7:39, with Drumlanrig’s Harrison Combe third in 7:45.
Team wins went to Edenside’s P6 boys, Lauder’s P6 girls, Peebles’ Kingsland Primary’s P7 boys and Kelso’s Broomlands Primary’s P7 girls, with Lauder claiming the overall shield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.