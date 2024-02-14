​Duns to host next round of Borders Cross-Country Series this weekend

Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson, far left, leading the way at Duns during 2022/23’s Borders Cross-Country Series (Photo: Mark Kinghorn)

​Organised by Chirnside Chasers, Sunday’s meeting at Duns Castle will consist of a junior race setting off at 11.15am and a senior one following at noon.

​​Moorfoot Runners junior Thomas Hilton goes into this weekend as the series’ front-runner after notching up his third win in six meetings at Denholm at the start of the month.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The teenager finished 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Julian Barrable, of Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club, in 22:19 at Denholm following victories at Dunbar in January in 29:12 and on home turf at Peebles in November in 23:31.

Tom Martyn, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters club, is second in the series’ standings with two wins, recorded at its opening round at Lauder in November and at Paxton in January.

The last meeting of the 2023/24 series takes place at Galashiels on Sunday, March 10, with presentations to follow at Livingston Place’s Focus Centre.

Last year’s Duns round was won by Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson.

Wilkinson completed the seniors’ 4.6-mile race at Duns Castle in 29:18 for his third victory of the 2022/23 series, half a minute in front of runner-up Alex McVey, a member, like third-placed Richie Umpleby, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club.

McVey clocked 29:48 and Umpleby 30:27.

The next Borderer to make it back after Wilkinson out of a field of just short of 150 was Robbie Welsh, with Teviotdale Harriers at the time but now a member of Gala Harriers.

Clocking 30:38 for fifth place, Welsh was also the fastest junior taking part in the senior race.

Last February’s 2.3-mile junior race was won by Lasswade Athletics Club’s Rowan Taylor in a time of 14:49, and Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh was the first Borders youngster back, finishing fourth in 15:50.

Taylor also won the latest junior race of the current series, at Denholm, in 11:26.

Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh was the first young Borderer to cross the line there, clocking 12:10 for third place.