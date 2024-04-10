Duns rally driver Garry Pearson in action in Wales at weekend

Garry Pearson at Garstang in round one of 2024's British Rally Championship (Pic: Jakob Ebrey/British Rally Championship)

​This weekend sees the 50th running of the 62-mile Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages and it’s attracted an entry of 180 cars.

This is the first time the British championship has taken part in the Llandrindod Wells-based event but it’s one Pearson knows well, having won 2021’s British Trial and Rally Drivers’ Association and Welsh championships there and he’s hoping for further success there this time round in his new M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2.

The 32-year-old, accompanied by co-driver Daniel Barritt, goes into Saturday’s rally ninth in the competition’s standings after round one in Garstang in Lancashire last month.

“We won both the BTRDA and Welsh championship there in 2021, the year we won a record-breaking four championships, so let’s see if we can make more good memories,” said the Borderer.

The Welsh rally will also see former Formula One racing driver Jos Verstappen make his British championship debut, with Renaud Jamoul as co-driver.