Duns driver Garry Pearson targeting second place in British Rally Championship after third podium place on trot

Duns driver Garry Pearson and co-driver Daniel Barritt celebrating their British Rally Championship second place at the weekend at the Rali Ceredigion in Wales (Pic: British Rally Championship)

The Aberystwyth-based race, made up of 14 Tarmac stages totalling almost 100 miles, is the third to last of the championship’s seven rounds, with only the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire at Filey in two weeks’ time and a return to Wales at the end of October to follow.

Pearson, with Lancashire’s Daniel Barritt as co-driver, followed up his best British championship result so far, second place at Newry’s Ulster Rally two weeks previously, by claiming another championship runner-up spot, and fifth place overall, in Wales in his Melvyn Evans Motorsport Volkswagen Polo GTi R5.

The Duns driver, 32 this Thursday, was second in the championship to Newcastle Emlyn’s James Williams and co-driver Dai Roberts in their Hyundai i20 N Rally2, with the Welsh pair placing third overall.

“It was a really great rally,” said Pearson.

“Dan and I both really enjoyed ourselves and are delighted to get second in the British Rally Championship.

“We made good progress with our pacenotes but I know I’ve got a lot of work to do on my Tarmac driving and pacenote work to be faster all round.

“Fair play to James, we knew we were unlikely to beat him on his home stages, so we stuck to our plan of learning and banking more good points for our championship campaign, which is exactly what we managed to achieve.

“We are looking quite good for second place in the championship now, so I can’t wait to get back on my preferred gravel surface for the final two rounds and hopefully have a bit more of a push.

“This season has been really positive so far, so I’m really excited to keep this momentum going.”

Pearson dedicated his podium placing to Fife motorsport stalwart David Barlow, alias Digby, following his death last Friday at the age of 77.

“I think everybody in Scottish rallying knew Digby,” said the Borderer.

“He was an amazing character who did so much for young drivers in our sport.

“This result was for him. My thoughts are with his family and many friends at this difficult time.”

Pearson’s haul of 18 points at the weekend leaves him second to Adrien Fourmaux in the British championship standings with 63 points, 42 behind the Frenchman but nine ahead of third-placed Williams.