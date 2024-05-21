Duns driver Garry Pearson hoping for podium spot at Jim Clark Rally
The Borders race is round three of this year’s British championship and Pearson, with Daniel Barritt as co-driver, goes into it in sixth place on the competition’s leaderboard, on 14 points, 28 adrift of front-runner Chris Ingram.
The 32-year-old, driving a Ford Fiesta Rally2 for Cumbrian-based M-Sport this season, is looking forward to hitting the road on home turf again.
“It’s always special to compete at home, but having spent the last couple of seasons competing at the very top of British rallying, I’m able to mentally approach it like any other rally, with the same points on offer,” he said.
“Of course I want to do well, but I want to do well in every event.
“The Jim Clark is definitely one of my stronger rallies, but I wouldn’t say that’s because of any local knowledge. A lot of the stages haven’t really changed over the years, so ultimately a lot of the competition have great experience and knowledge of them too.
“I’m really looking forward to the extra mileage this year, though. It’s a bit more like the old days of the rally.
“Instead of just two stages on Friday, we’ll now do six, so the leg has a lot more body to it. It feels like Friday night has more purpose, so credit to the organisers for giving us some more stages and, of course, bringing the famous Langton spectator stage back as well.”
Pearson is hoping for a podium placing again but reckons he’d be happy enough with a top-five finish and the points that would bring, given the calibre of opposition he’ll be up against.
“I’m quite confident with the car. Take away some of the issues we had in round one and we posted some respectable times,” he said.
“I finished third at the Jim Clark two years ago, before it was significantly developed, so I have the capability to do well, I think.
“A podium would be a great result, but I think we need to be realistic as well.
“My experience and speed are growing but the competition is so fierce in the British Rally Championship this year, so, all things considered, top five would also be a really good result, particularly for our championship going forward.”
Thorburn enjoyed better fortune than Pearson last time round, winning the one-day Jim Clark Reivers’ Rally and finishing third in the main event, so he’ll be targeting further success in his Volkswagen Polo GTi R5.
The 37-year-old, set to be reunited with co-driver Paul Beaton for the weekend, is currently joint-11th in the British championship’s standings, on five points, after taking part in one of its two rounds so far.
Robertson, 40, finished seventh last time round in the main event and fifth in the Sunday race but hasn’t competed since.
He’ll also be in a Rally2 and he’ll have Kelso’s Douglas Redpath as navigator, 40 years on from his co-driver escorting Dominic Buckley Snr to victory in the Duns rally’s 14th edition.