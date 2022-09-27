Duns driver Garry Pearson growing in forest rallying

Garry Pearson in action at Trackrod Rally in Filey (Pic courtesy of British Rally Championship)

After six stages in the world-class Dalby, Cropton and Langdale Forests, Pearson and co-driver Dale Furniss had a solid performance across slippery and treacherous gravel tests to head into the final round in October with a chance to finish in the top three of Britain's premier rally championship.

And Pearson’s performance was even more impressive, given that he would start the two-day super-fast forest event behind the wheel of a Hankook Tire and Asset Alliance Group-backed Skoda Fabia R5, swapping his usual Fiesta Rally2 for his 2021 National Rally Title-winning machine.

“I'm really happy with the improvement we have made over the weekend, especially with the challenges we faced in terms of the car change and the tricky conditions on Saturday morning,” said Pearson.

“It was great to jump back into the Skoda again and it did feel very familiar, to be honest, but it still took some time to adapt and after some issues with the lights on Friday night, we started off on the back foot.

"But our pace certainly improved over the day and had we started on the pace we finished on, we could have well been looking at a podium result.”

His performance last season in the Skoda meant the next step of Pearson’s career lay in the British Rally Championship and he has endured a rollercoaster of a season, mixing zero scores with impressive pace which culminated in his maiden BRC podium at his home round, the Jim Clark Rally.

But Yorkshire offered another first for his 2022 season, a Friday night blast in the Dalby Forest under the cover of darkness to kick off his maiden outing in the Skoda.

Heading into the final loop of Langdale and Dalby tests, the times began to tumble and whilst it was a little too late to make inroads, Pearson ended fifth.

He will stick with the Skoda for the final round of the championship, the Cambrian Rally in north Wales on Saturday, October 29.