Duns driver Garry Pearson ends Welsh rally on positive note despite mishap leading to forced retiral

Garry Pearson and Hannah McKillop competing at the Rali Ceredigion at Aberystwyth at the weekend (Photo: Jordan Gullick)

Duns driver Garry Pearson managed to salvage British Rally Championship points from a mishap-hit Rali Ceredigion at Aberystwyth at the weekend.

The 34-year-old, competing for Cumbrian-based M-Sport, had been hoping to engineer a move up the championship leaderboard at this year’s penultimate round, a crossover with the International Automobile Federation’s European Rally Championship.

Though registered for both championships, Pearson, accompanied by Newstead co-driver Hannah McKillop, was aware that challenging for podium places would be a tough ask due to the calibre of the opposition but got off to a solid start with top-ten finishes early on.

That early promise wasn’t to last, however, as the rally’s 34km Y Diafol stage caught him out, leading to his Ford Fiesta Rally2 snapping at the rear, causing him to crash into a gate-post at speed.

Though he and McKillop, 31, were able to make it to the end of the stage, scrutineers deemed their car too unsafe to continue, forcing them to retire for the day.

Restarting on Sunday, Pearson was able to pick up some consolation points to end his weekend on as positive a note as could be managed in the circumstances.

“I said before the event that Rali Ceredigion is probably the most demanding rally in the UK and I stand by that after the weekend,” he said.

“They’re great roads to drive but any error is severely punished.

“It was a big disappointment to have to miss so many stages on Saturday, but I’m proud of the progress we made compared to last year and the efforts of the team, and Hannah and I in the car, to keep us going.

“Congratulations to the entire M-Sport team on the one-two result with my team-mates Jon Armstrong and Romet Jurgenson.

“We’ve all been putting a lot of work in this season and have found some good improvements with the Ford Fiesta Rally2, so it was fantastic for that to be shown on the biggest stage.

“Of course we hoped for more from Ceredigion ourselves. However, in motorsport it’s not about how you’re knocked down but instead how you get back up.

“We are still inside the top five of the championship heading into the season finale at the end of next month, and the Cambrian Rally is an event I’ve won before in the British championship, so we’ll be giving it a good push.

“Before then, we will compete in the International McRae Rally Challenge next weekend, which will be a massive event not just for Scottish motorsport but also for world motorsport. We won the rally the last time it ran in 2022, so let’s see if we can defend that this year.”

This year’s championship concludes at Llandudno on Saturday, October 25.