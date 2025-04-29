Duns driver Euan Thorburn begins defence of Scottish Rally Championship with podium place in Moray

Duns driver Euan Thorburn and sidekick Paul Beaton in first-round Scottish Rally Championship action at Elgin’s Speyside Stages on Saturday (Photo: AF Motorsport Media)

Duns driver Euan Thorburn got his defence of his fourth Scottish Rally Championship under way with a podium placing in Moray on Saturday despite losing use of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5’s brakes late on.

The Borderer, reunited with long time co-driver Paul Beaton, of Inverness, was second to six-time Scottish champion David Bogie for most of this year’s opening round, Elgin’s Speyside Stages, but dropped to third due to that final-test mishap, swapping places with Highlander Scott MacBeth.

Both Bogie, accompanied by Irish co-driver John Rowan, and MacBeth, 32, of Muir of Ord, with Elgin’s Dan Forsyth alongside him, were in Skoda Fabias, the former’s being an RS Rally2 and the latter’s an older model.

Bogie, 37, of Dumfries, led from the start and ended up winning the Elgin rally for the 12th time by a margin of 47 seconds.

Paul Bogie and co-driver John Rowan in first-round Scottish Rally Championship action at Elgin’s Speyside Stages on Saturday (Photo: AF Motorsport Media)

Saturday’s top three were among 84 crews competing over eight gravel stages totalling 45 miles at the weekend.

This year’s championship continues on home turf for Thorburn, 38, on Sunday, May 25, with the Duns-based Jim Clark Reivers’ Rally.

That’s followed by the Argyll Rally at Dunoon on Friday and Saturday, June 20 and 21; round three at Dalbeattie on Saturday, July 19; Banchory’s Grampian Forest Rally on Friday and Saturday, August 8 and 9; and the Galloway Hills Rally at Castle Douglas on Saturday, September 13.

​Thorburn is now challenging to extend his tally of Scottish championships to five after wins in 2014, 2017, 2019 and last year, taking him to within one title of Bogie’s current record if he’s able to pull that feat off.

He’s also setting his sights on winning the upcoming 52-mile Jim Clark Reivers’ Rally for an outright record fifth time.

His victory at the seven-stage one-day event last year was his second on the bounce and a record-equalling fourth all together.

The Sunday race is the finale of this year’s three-day Jim Clark Rally, also featuring round three of this year’s British championship, being contested by another Duns driver, Garry Pearson, with Melrose’s Hannah McKillop as co-driver, and they’re currently joint-sixth on the competition’s leaderboard.