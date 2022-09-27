Dundee visitors hit for six by Fjordhus Reivers ladies’ firsts

The Fjordhus Reivers ladies' firsts side that beat Dundee's Grove Menzieshill 6-0 at the weekend

Another tough game was expected against a Grove side with premiership experience but Reivers ended up running out 6-0 winners in their Scottish Hockey Women’s National League encounter.

The first quarter saw Reivers win the ball high up the pitch through Ella Mundell, gaining a short corner for the home side. The ball was played to Emily Newlands and she hit it on target. It was kept out but only for the rebound off the keeper to be scored by Chloe Richardson.

Reivers continued to dominate, leading to two more close-range goals being scored by Hannah Miller and Jess Main, putting them 3-0 up as the interval approached.

After half-time, Reivers had to battle hard against a refreshed and fired-up Grove side looking to get on to the scoreboard, and Julia Corcoran and Lily Byers worked tirelessly in defence to keep any fast breaks at bay.

Reivers struggled to maintain possession through the third quarter and were thankful for the two-minute break at quarter-time.

After some strong words from coach Emma Pate, Reivers started the fourth and final quarter in fifth gear and pinned Grove back into their defensive half.

Richardson snaked through the Grove defencen to score her second of the game.

Although the game was now comfortably in the hosts’ control, they remained on the hunt for another goal, and the sixth and final one came from Richardson to complete her hat-trick, Meghan Campbell also having got her name on the scoresheet for the Borderers by that point.

Corcoran was named as Reivers’ player of the match for her continuous work-rate throughout the game.