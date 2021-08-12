Doubles helping of top bowls action at Gala

Last Saturday at Gala Bowling Club featured the Tully Cup competition, contested by 30 players (15 pairs) in three sections.

By Ralph Mellon
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:26 pm
Tully Cup winners Robert Fox and James Charters are pictured with Gala club president Roseanne Eades

Fortunately, the weather held until during the final, in which James Charters and Robert Fox were the winning pair over runners-up Sheena White and Alan Turnbull.Defeated semi-finalists were S. Firth and N. Tough, plus P. J. Devine and A. Scheibe.

The next competition is Scheibe’s Open Pairs on Saturday, August 21.

Runners-up in the Tully Cup at Gala Bowling Club were Sheena White and Alan Turnbull