Double-figure scoreline sees Fjordhus Reivers through to next round of hockey’s Scottish cup

Last weekend's winning Fjordhus Reivers team

Chloe Richardson opened the scoring for the Tweedbank-based side against their Edinburgh visitors in the eighth minute with a run and reverse hit high into the net.

Three minutes later, Meghan Campbell doubled their lead after set-up play by Ella Mundell.

Reivers started the second quarter strongly by demonstrating attacking principles from the back-line through, and Campbell doubled her goal tally to make it 3-0 for the home side, a lead they held on to until half-time.

The first penalty corner of the game led to Reivers’ fourth goal two minutes after the break, Rhona Gowans converting after a goalmouth scramble.

Ten minutes into the third quarter, excellent passing play between Mundell and Katie Macdonald led to Reivers’ fifth goal, the ball being guided into the net by the latter.

The last play of the third quarter was a penalty corner in Reivers’ favour. With the whole Reivers team up in attack, two opposition players were sent back to halfway for breaking the line, and after Erin Lawrence injected the ball, it was third time lucky as Gowans hit a clean strike into the bottom corner, taking the scoreline to 6-0.

Into the last quarter and Richardson got her second goal from a well-drilled penalty corner move, with Hannah Miller and Mundell also netting, then Richardson getting a hat-trick with a brilliant run and diving reverse hit into the top corner.

Those four further goals took the final score to 10-0.

Next up for the Borderers is a national league fixture against Strathclyde University at Tweedbank this coming Saturday.

That’s their fourth league game of the season, following a 1-1 draw away to table-toppers Cala firsts in Edinburgh the weekend before last.