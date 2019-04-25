Double-figure finish for Borders hockey ladies

Fjordhus Reivers 5s 10, Haddington Ladies Development Team 0

Fjordhus Reivers 5s finished off their successful season in style with a convincing 10-0 win over their East Lothian opponents.

The 5s hit five goals in each half, with Janet Jack opening the scoring with a well-struck shot from top D.

Goals then followed in quick succession from Jessica Main, Molly Darling and Felicity Walls, while the fifth goal came just before half time from a confident pick-up on the right by Amelie Johnstone-Jones.

She found Rebecca Anderson in the circle and Rebecca moved the ball to Jessica Main, in space, to slot the ball in.

The Reivers’ attacking dominance was rewarded with many penalty corners throughout the game.

Early in the second half, Felicity Walls scored from a penalty corner and then, in the next phase of play, made an accurate reverse stick pass to Katie McDonald to score.

Reivers played the game with high energy and pace and this saw each rebound being attacked.

Katie McDonald took her chance and scored from a rebounded shot by Jessica Main, while the final two goals of the game were scored by Amy Montgomery.

Congratulations were extended to the entire squad on achieving a very well-deserved second place in the league.