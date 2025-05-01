Details revealed of route through Borders to be taken by cycling’s 2025 women’s Tour of Britain

Lotte Kopecky, winner of 2024’s female Tour of Britain, in action near Wrexham in Wales last June (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Details have been revealed of the route through the Borders to be taken by cycling’s women’s Tour of Britain on its first visit to the region next month.

It was announced last month that the Lloyds Bank-sponsored female race, part of the International Cycling Union’s women’s world tour, would be coming to Scotland for the first time in its ten-year history and route-maps for those two stages north of the border, one of them starting and finishing in Kelso, following on from ten visits to the region in 16 years by the male tour, are out now.

The stage to be contested in the Borders on Saturday, June 7, is the third of four, the last one being in Glasgow.

It will begin and end in Kelso’s town square and will follow an 89-mile route similar to that contested by last year’s male version of the tour nine months previously, with competitors that time round including Borderer Oscar Onley and stage-winner Paul Magnier.

The route through the Borders to be taken by the Tour of Britain Women next month (Image: Tour of Britain Women)

Starting at 11am on the 7th, cyclists will head north-west from Kelso, passing Mellerstain House and going through Smailholm, en route for the first of two climbs of Scott’s View.

Riders will then go under Leaderfoot viaduct, cross the River Tweed and go through Melrose on their way to a second climb at Dingleton.

After that, they’ll head south via Denholm on their way to a climb up Dunion Hill before descending into Jedburgh, then heading back north-east to Kelso alongside the Tweed, with the finish line on the town’s cobbled market square hosting an intermediate sprint.

Riders will then go round the grounds of Floors Castle ahead of a second ascent of Scott’s View and another climb of Dingleton six miles later, that being the last mountain stage of 2025’s tour.

After that, it’s a nine-mile ride back to Kelso via St Boswells and alongside the Tweed, with proceedings expected to finish around 3pm.

Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events, said: “The announcement of the detailed stage routes marks another waypoint in the build-up to this year’s Tour of Britain Women and one that allows both spectators travelling to the race and the communities lining the stages to start planning their day and how and where they will watch it.

“With the fantastic, world-class line-up of teams that will be racing and the varied terrain across the four stages, fans can look forward to some great action every day and a very worthy champion being crowned in Glasgow.”

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for economic growth and development, also welcomed the route-maps being announced, saying: “Yet again, we have a fantastic route which will showcase the Borders to an international audience and challenge the very best cyclists in the world.

“Kelso town centre will be buzzing throughout the day on Saturday, June 7, but we’ll also be putting on activities and entertainment in Melrose and there will be brilliant opportunities all around the route to see the race, including multiple times in some locations.

“The South of Scotland is a UCI bike region and we are incredibly proud to be the first area in Scotland to host a UCI World Tour event.”

Scottish Cycling chief executive officer Nick Rennie added: “With the race drawing ever closer, it’s great to have the routes finalised and publicised.

“I am sure a lot of our cycling community will now be plotting where they’ll be heading to on the course to cheer on some of the best riders in the world.

“Having seen elite-level racing in Glasgow during the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and in Kelso at the Tour of Britain for men last year, I know that both stages will prove exciting for riders and spectators alike, and I can’t wait to be there to cheer them on, particularly our Scottish riders.”

Stage one of 2025’s women’s tour goes from North Yorkshire’s Dalby Forest to Redcar in Cleveland on Thursday, June 5, and stage two, also along the North Sea coast, will take riders from Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea the day after.

Last year’s edition, the ninth, included two stages in Wales, from Welshpool to Llandudno and at Wrexham, and two further rounds in north-west England at Warrington and Manchester.

Belgium’s Kopecky, 29, riding for Netherlands-based Team SD Worx-Protime, won the two Welsh stages and was fourth and seventh in the other two, giving her overall first place on the general classification leaderboard, with Buckinghamshire’s Anna Henderson as runner-up and Luxembourg’s Christine Majerus third.