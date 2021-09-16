Debut training triumph at Kelso for Hawick ex-rider Robson

Hawick-based former jockey Paul Robson saddled a winner at Kelso on Wednesday with his first runner as a trainer, when Flamboyant Joyaux took the Racing Welfare Handicap Chase under Galashiels jockey and ex-Grand National winner Ryan Mania.

By Ralph Mellon
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 1:26 pm
The winning post is in sight for Borders horse Flamboyant Joyaux, ridden by Ryan Mania, trained by Paul Robson and owned by Adam Robson (picture by Bill McBurnie)

There was further Borders success at the local racecourse’s first twilight meeting of the autumn, with Selkirk’s Sam Coltherd guiding Midnight Shuffle – trained by Sam’s dad Stuart – to victory in the day’s last race.

Jedburgh rider Callum Bewley was also on board a couple of entrants in other races on the afternoon’s card.

Along with his father, Paul Robson runs a funeral director business, although he is keen to increase the number of jumps horses he has in training.

He said: “I’ve taken over the training side from my father and we have a secret weapon in a gallop, which is over seven-furlongs long.

"Our main income comes from the funeral business but racing is my passion and, hopefully, we can expand that side of things.”

Dianne Sayer enjoyed a one-two in the feature race, as well-backed Iolani, ridden by Conor O’Farrell, led home stable companion Frightened Rabbit.

The Cumbrian raiders were separated by two and a quarter lengths in the £16,000 Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle.

Sayer said: “Iolani won but it could have different for ‘Rabbit’ as he was badly hampered by a loose horse between the last two flights.

"It’s great that we have benefited from someone else’s misfortune but that’s racing for you and it’s nice to do so well in a Class 2 race.”

Owing to two horses slipping up – both were unharmed – the next race was delayed by almost 35 minutes while sanding of the track took place.

