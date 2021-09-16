Debut training triumph at Kelso for Hawick ex-rider Robson

The winning post is in sight for Borders horse Flamboyant Joyaux, ridden by Ryan Mania, trained by Paul Robson and owned by Adam Robson (picture by Bill McBurnie)

There was further Borders success at the local racecourse’s first twilight meeting of the autumn, with Selkirk’s Sam Coltherd guiding Midnight Shuffle – trained by Sam’s dad Stuart – to victory in the day’s last race.

Jedburgh rider Callum Bewley was also on board a couple of entrants in other races on the afternoon’s card.

Along with his father, Paul Robson runs a funeral director business, although he is keen to increase the number of jumps horses he has in training.

He said: “I’ve taken over the training side from my father and we have a secret weapon in a gallop, which is over seven-furlongs long.

"Our main income comes from the funeral business but racing is my passion and, hopefully, we can expand that side of things.”

Dianne Sayer enjoyed a one-two in the feature race, as well-backed Iolani, ridden by Conor O’Farrell, led home stable companion Frightened Rabbit.

The Cumbrian raiders were separated by two and a quarter lengths in the £16,000 Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle.

Sayer said: “Iolani won but it could have different for ‘Rabbit’ as he was badly hampered by a loose horse between the last two flights.

"It’s great that we have benefited from someone else’s misfortune but that’s racing for you and it’s nice to do so well in a Class 2 race.”