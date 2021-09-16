Debut training triumph at Kelso for Hawick ex-rider Robson
Hawick-based former jockey Paul Robson saddled a winner at Kelso on Wednesday with his first runner as a trainer, when Flamboyant Joyaux took the Racing Welfare Handicap Chase under Galashiels jockey and ex-Grand National winner Ryan Mania.
There was further Borders success at the local racecourse’s first twilight meeting of the autumn, with Selkirk’s Sam Coltherd guiding Midnight Shuffle – trained by Sam’s dad Stuart – to victory in the day’s last race.
Jedburgh rider Callum Bewley was also on board a couple of entrants in other races on the afternoon’s card.
Along with his father, Paul Robson runs a funeral director business, although he is keen to increase the number of jumps horses he has in training.
He said: “I’ve taken over the training side from my father and we have a secret weapon in a gallop, which is over seven-furlongs long.
"Our main income comes from the funeral business but racing is my passion and, hopefully, we can expand that side of things.”
Dianne Sayer enjoyed a one-two in the feature race, as well-backed Iolani, ridden by Conor O’Farrell, led home stable companion Frightened Rabbit.
The Cumbrian raiders were separated by two and a quarter lengths in the £16,000 Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle.
Sayer said: “Iolani won but it could have different for ‘Rabbit’ as he was badly hampered by a loose horse between the last two flights.
"It’s great that we have benefited from someone else’s misfortune but that’s racing for you and it’s nice to do so well in a Class 2 race.”
Owing to two horses slipping up – both were unharmed – the next race was delayed by almost 35 minutes while sanding of the track took place.