Dare to Shout being lined up to bid for second win at Kelso Racecourse

Danny McMenamin on Dare to Shout at Kelso Racecourse’s 2025 Valentine’s Day meeting (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

Northumberland-trained Dare to Shout is one of a dozen provisional entries for the £20,000 feature race at Kelso this coming Saturday.

Trained by permit-holder Ann Hamilton at Capheaton in the colours of her husband Ian, the eight-year-old grey gelding is set to contest the 1.17pm Belhaven Brewery Wishing Well Handicap Chase over almost three miles on the back of wins at Carlisle last month and in November, with four second places in between, two of them at Kelso, all with Danny McMenamin as jockey.

Those first-placed finishes in Cumbria are among a handful all together, the others having been at Kelso, Hexham and Newcastle in 2023.

“He’s not the biggest but we’ve always liked the way he jumps and he stays three miles well on nice ground,” said his owner.

“He really stuck his neck when winning at Carlisle a few weeks ago.

“We had a double that day as Hello Judge also won for us, which was great as we haven’t had many runners this season.

“Along with Carlisle, Kelso seems to be a lucky track for us and we’ve had some tremendous memories there over the years with the likes of Tommy’s Oscar, Nuts Well and Pay the Piper.”

Among the potential rivals to Dare To Shout is three-time Kelso winner Ned Tanner, trained by Nick Alexander near Glenrothes in Fife.

The nine-year-old bay gelding has won two chases and one hurdle race and been second and third twice in his 11 visits to the Borders track.

Grozni could also make the line-up for that race after placing fifth on his debut for Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson’s stables in the Edinburgh Gin Chase at his home-town track at the end of last month.

Camptown trainer Paul Robson has Ryan Mania pencilled in to ride Cannock Park in the £14,000 William Hill Bookmakers Handicap Hurdle over two miles and almost five furlongs at 12.42pm.

The six-year-old bay gelding hasn’t been seen out since finishing fifth to dual-Morebattle Hurdle winner Cracking Rhapsody at Kelso in December last year, also with Mania in the saddle.

Potential opposition includes Cumbrian trainer Dianne Sayer’s Heart Above. Never far away when racing at Kelso, the seven-year-old bay gelding has a win, five seconds and a third to his name from seven previous course visits.

Thomson’s Benson and Alexander’s Artic Mann are also among 20 provisional entries.

Thomson also has Carcaci Castle pencilled in for the second race of the day, the 11.38am Ian Anderson Memorial Handicap Chase over two miles and a furlong, along with Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Chumlee and Treaty Boy, trained by Stuart Coltherd near Selkirk.

Gates open at 10am and the first of six races is off at 11.10am.

Entry is £20 in advance or £25 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/wishing-well-chase-day-2025/