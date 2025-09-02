Cycling’s Tour o’ the Borders making a comeback after year off

Cyclists taking part in a previous Tour o’ the Borders (Photo: Ian Linton)

Cycling’s Tour o’ the Borders returns this coming Sunday after a year off and it’ll be the biggest one yet, with more than 2,600 riders taking part.

“This is a record turnout for the event and demonstrates the recognition our roads and terrain are now gaining,” said event founder Neil Dalgleish.

“Cycling is becoming more important than ever in society now, so the opportunity for people to enjoy the safety of riding closed roads is extremely valuable.

“The Borders and south of Scotland are the UK’s undiscovered gem for road-cycling.

“I’m really proud that the Borders hosts this event.

“It’s a huge feather in the cap that we have an event of this type and scale, and it’s no wonder people come from so far away to take part.

“We’re now the only closed-road sportive that is independently managed and owned by the people who started it, local cyclists from Peebles and around.

“It’s a considerable achievement to have come this far and that’s in no little part down to the fantastic volunteers and communities who make all those cycling visitors so welcome at the event. They all do the place proud.”

The tour, first held in 2012 but only on closed roads since 2014, is billed as the biggest mass-participation cycling event in southern Scotland and is one of only five events of its kind in the UK.

A choice of 56-mile or 74-mile closed-road courses will be on offer on Sunday and Peebles-based event organisers Hillside Outside have added an extra event this time round, Saturday’s 19-mile Wee Touro.

Backed by EventScotland and Scottish Borders Council, it’s a free-to-enter ride, starting and ending in Peebles, along the multi-use Tweed Valley railway path and quieter roads for less-experienced or younger riders.

Organisers expect the tour to bring more than 1,500 visitors to the region over the weekend on top of the 2,600 cyclists signed up for Sunday’s main event and that anticipated tourism boost is being welcomed by Rebecca Edser, head of EventScotland.

“We are delighted to be funding Tour o’ the Borders through our national events funding programme, supporting them as they add the Wee Touro to an already-fantastic event,” said the 45-year-old.

“Events like this help encourage economic growth for the Borders, reinforcing Scotland’s reputation as a leading tourism and events destination, and elements like the Wee Touro serve to further bring communities together, offering physical, mental and

social benefits as well.”

Many of the riders taking part are raising money for various charities, including via partnering Chris Hoy’s Tour de 4 event taking place in Glasgow on the same day.

“Many of the Touro riders have already donated generously to Sir Chris’s project,” said Dalgleish, 62.

“We’re very proud to partner with him and raise thousands of pounds for cancer charities across the UK.”

Details of the road closures involved can be found at https://tourotheborders.com/event-info/local-community/ but organisers say they’ve tried to make the running of the event more streamlined this time round, including starting earlier, to minimise inconvenience to motorists and businesses.

“We know the road closures cause inconvenience and we thank everyone for their patience,” added Dalgleish.

“We apologise for any delays and changes of plans people have to make, but we hope the community will welcome all our visitors over the weekend. Our research shows they all go home with a very positive opinion of our towns, our scenery and our people.”

Riders taking part in the full-length version of the main tour will follow the same route as last time round in 2023, passing Tweedmuir, Traquair and Cademuir and taking in the Devil’s Beeftub, Moffat Dale, Grey Mare’s Tail and St Mary’s Loch, with the shorter variant including a climb at Talla and passing Megget Reservoir.