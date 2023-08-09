Isla short in biking action (Pic by Lauren Stewart)

After almost six hours in the saddle on the gruelling 100km course, Short, 26, collapsed to the ground with her body being covered in mud due to the miserable wet weather.

Short admitted to having some frustration at finishing 45 minutes behind the elite women's winner, Mona Mitterwallner of Austria.

But, with the XC Olympic and Relay events still to come, the two-time Commonwealth Games athlete was remaining upbeat.

Meanwhile, also at Glentress, Brazil’s Henrique Avancini won the men’s mountain bike cross-country marathon ahead of a stacked field.

Thousands of spectators have flocked to witness cyclists take to the roads, ramps, tracks, and mountains in Edinburgh, Fort William, Glasgow and Glentress Forest where more than 260 medals being awarded in the opening days of the inaugural championships.

Trudy Lindblade, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships CEO, said: "After years of planning, it is fantastic to see fans getting out to support athletes from around the world as they vie for one of the UCI’s famous rainbow jerseys.”