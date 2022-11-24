Cumbrian raider going fourth at Borders race meeting

Cumbrian racehorse trainer Nicky Richards pictured at Doncaster in January 2021 (Pic: Tim Goode/pool/Getty Images)

Richards, based at Greystoke, near Penrith, starts with hurdling newcomer Coniston Clouds, ridden by Danny McMenamin, in the opening 12.48pm Racing TV Black Friday is Coming Novices' Hurdle and then saddles Glittering Love, with Brian Hughes riding, in the Racing TV 100% Profits Returned to Racing Handicap Hurdle at 1.55pm.

Richards said: “Glittering Love is owned by Eddie Melville and some of the boys from Fife and he’s given them a bit of fun already.”

Next up is Miss Milano in the Watch the Replay on Racing TV Mares Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at 2.28pm and Richards added: “She carries the colours of a local syndicate and she came good for them at Wetherby.

Hawick racehorse trainer Ewan Whillans with Tartan Cookie (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“She’s a nice big mare and she should continue to improve as she matures.”

The Northumberland-born 66-year-old’s final runner is Tfou in the Watch Racing TV in Stunning HD Novices’ Handicap Chase at 2.58pm, and he said: “He stayed on well to win for the first time over two miles and four furlongs at Ayr so you’d hope he would get home over this longer trip.”

Gates open at 11am today and admission costs £20. For further details, go to https://www.kelso-races.co.uk/

Richards and other big names from outwith the region such as Perth and Kinross’s Lucinda Russell and Dumfries and Galloway’s Iain Jardine will be up against a sizeable contingent of Borders trainers comprising Kelso’s Sandy Thomson, Hawick’s Donald and Ewan Whillans, Selkirk’s Stuart Coltherd, Yetholm’s Sandy Forster, Lindean’s Katie Scott, Lilliesleaf’s Jackie Stephen, as well as Langholm’s James Ewart.

Their contenders are set to include So Many Roads for Donald Whillans, to be ridden by Hawick’s Craig Nichol; Coltherd’s Arcandy, with his son Sam in the saddle; and Thomson’s Ninetofive, with his son-in-law Ryan Mania as jockey, in the opener, and Kalaharry for Ewan Whillans, with Dylan Johnston riding; Forster’s Duty Calls, with Lorcan Murtagh as jockey; and Scott’s Halcyon Dreams, ridden by Emma Smith-Chaston, in the 1.20pm Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle.

Later on, Stephen’s Jamie Hamilton-ridden Tough Out; Donald Whillans and jockey Henry Brooke’s Shoeshine Boy; Thomson and Mania’s Deluxe Range; Forster’s Lissen to the Lady and Fortcanyon, with Joanna Walton and Thomas Wimott respectively riding; and Ewan Whillans’ Tartan Cookie, piloted by McMenamin, are lined up to race at 1.55pm.

Donald Whillans’ Stolen Money is among four horses up against Tfou at 2.58pm, with Nichol riding, and his Maid of Houxty is on another five-strong card, with Lewis Dobb as jockey, for the concluding 3.28pm RacingTV.com/BlackFriday Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase.