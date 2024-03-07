Cross-country runner Isla Paterson given £500 helping hand by Galashiels charity

Galashiels runner Isla Paterson being given £500 by the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust's Shirley Marr (Pic: Rowan Boland Memorial Trust)

The 17-year-old Gala Harriers member has been given a £500 handout by the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust as part of its latest round of grants.

That money from the trust, set up in memory of the Galashiels youngster of that name following his death at the age of nine in 2010 while playing cricket, is to go towards the cost of travel across the UK and kit, the teenager having competed three times for Scotland last year at cross-country and mountain-running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paterson competed at 2023’s Under-18 World Mountain-Running Cup in France, finishing 35th over 4.6km in 24:12 and helping Scotland end up as tenth team, as well as winning last year’s Scottish under-20 hill-running league and championships.

She’s got 2024 off to a successful start too, finishing as runner-up in her first year as an under-20 at last month’s Scottish cross-country championships at Falkirk, clocking 26:08 over 6.8km.

Other beneficiaries of the trust’s latest grants include swimmers Grace Gillie and Kiera Pemble, both having been given £250 to go towards the cost of having taken part in an Olympic qualifying event in January.

Grace, 13, of Eyemouth, and Kiera, 16, of Chirnside, both competed at the Icelandic International Games in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further grants of £150 apiece have gone to Galashiels golfers Cameron and Gregor Brydon.