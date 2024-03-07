Cross-country runner Isla Paterson given £500 helping hand by Galashiels charity

Cross-country runner Isla Paterson is being given a helping hand by a charity based in her home-town of Galashiels as she puts her best foot forward at the start of her senior athletic career.
By Darin Hutson
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:33 GMT
Galashiels runner Isla Paterson being given £500 by the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust's Shirley Marr (Pic: Rowan Boland Memorial Trust)Galashiels runner Isla Paterson being given £500 by the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust's Shirley Marr (Pic: Rowan Boland Memorial Trust)
The 17-year-old Gala Harriers member has been given a £500 handout by the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust as part of its latest round of grants.

That money from the trust, set up in memory of the Galashiels youngster of that name following his death at the age of nine in 2010 while playing cricket, is to go towards the cost of travel across the UK and kit, the teenager having competed three times for Scotland last year at cross-country and mountain-running.

Paterson competed at 2023’s Under-18 World Mountain-Running Cup in France, finishing 35th over 4.6km in 24:12 and helping Scotland end up as tenth team, as well as winning last year’s Scottish under-20 hill-running league and championships.

She’s got 2024 off to a successful start too, finishing as runner-up in her first year as an under-20 at last month’s Scottish cross-country championships at Falkirk, clocking 26:08 over 6.8km.

Other beneficiaries of the trust’s latest grants include swimmers Grace Gillie and Kiera Pemble, both having been given £250 to go towards the cost of having taken part in an Olympic qualifying event in January.

Grace, 13, of Eyemouth, and Kiera, 16, of Chirnside, both competed at the Icelandic International Games in January.

Further grants of £150 apiece have gone to Galashiels golfers Cameron and Gregor Brydon.

Other young sportspeople in need of financial support can find out more at https://www.rowanbolandmemorialtrust.co.uk/

