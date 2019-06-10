Craig Howie: Peebles pro golfer boost to help him on Challenge Tour

Peebles golfer Craig Howie received a financial boost this week to help support him in his bid to climb up the professional ladder.

The 24-year-old only joined the pro ranks in January 2018 after graduating from University of Stirling, but wasted no time in making an impact as he won the Pro Golf – third tier on the European Tour – Order of Merit in his first full season.

He recorded eight top ten finishes, including three runners up positions and a maiden victory in the Leipziger Open in August 2018 propelled him to the top of the rankings and promotion to the second tier.

Now on the Challenge Tour and four events under his belt, he has already won prize money finishing with a two under par score at the Challenge de Espana on May 5 to tie 35th in just his second outing.

And he received another boost this week when Cullen Kilshaw, the largest solicitor estate agency in the Scottish Borders, signed up to be his main sponsor for the next two years.

Howie has also recently signed with former Open Champion Paul Lawrie’s 5Star Sports Agency, meaning that along with sponsors Stobo Castle and Cullen Kilshaw, Howie is well on his way to securing the financial backing required for this season.

With funding for travel and logistics in place, Howie is focusing on his events and performance to hopefully secure that first win on this year’s European Challenge Tour.

The former Scottish Boys champion said: “I’m really pleased to have the support of Cullen Kilshaw for the next two years and I feel proud to be a part of their team. Cullen Kilshaw have been a large supporter of Peebles Golf Club for a number of years now and I’m delighted they have extended that support further as I try to climb up the professional ladder.”

Cullen Kilshaw run by founding partner David Kilshaw and son Ross are golfers from Peebles and have watched Howie come up through the ranks.

David Kilshaw comments “Ross and I were hugely impressed with Craig’s professionalism and quiet determination.

“His pursuit of excellence and his aspiration to get the best out of himself are very much a reflection of our own attitude to our business, and we were delighted to be able to support Craig in this very exciting venture.

“If we can play our small part in helping Craig to achieve his dream of establishing himself as a Borders based professional golfer competing against the best in the world, that would be a splendid achievement. We wish Craig all the best on the Challenge Tour, and we have every confidence that he will

do us all proud.”