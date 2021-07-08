Competitions keep on coming at Gala Bowling Club

Rinks and Pairs contest winners at Gala Bowling Club - Paul Porter, Danny Porter, Steven Graham and Steve Currie

Last Sunday, the Galashiels club held its first rinks and pairs competition, billed as a different and fun concept for eight teams of four, as in 32 players, split into two sections.

A rink game was followed by two pairs to complete a match against each team. The rain came, but only for the semi-finals.

Paul Porter, Danny Porter, Steve Currie and Steven Graham beat John Chrobak, Gary Johnstone, Stef Chrobak and Gilbert McBride 3-0 in the final.

Gala Bowling Club's Rinks and Pairs runners-up - Gary Johnstone, John Chrobak, Stef Chrobak and Gilbert McBride

Border Bowling League Section 1 result from June 30: Gala A 74, Stow 46 (Gala 4 pts, Stow 1 pt).

Gala A narrowly missed out on the full five points on the last end. However, three winning rinks continued the good start to the season.

Borders Senior Bowling League result from June 29: Gala 59, Gala Waverley 62 (Gala 2 pts, Waverley 3 pts).

A close second match of the season for the seniors saw two triples winning but a narrow three-shot defeat overall.

A seniors’ practice match was due this week, owing to Newtown pulling out of the league.