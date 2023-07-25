Hockey ace Ella Mundell starred for Scotland in Spain

Ella recently represented Scotland at an 8 Nations hockey tournament in Granada, Spain, drawing against Ireland and also playing well in defeats to Germany, Spain, and England in a positive overall experience.

Meanwhile, having achieved a 50m freestyle junior (16 and under) win and a 13-year-old East-District age-group record at the Glasgow Open meet on July 2, sister Lili won golds in the 13 years 200m IM, 200m freestyle and 100m freestyle, plus silver in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 100m breaststroke, at the Scottish Summer Meet in Aberdeen Aquatics Centre from July 14 to 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella, who will go to Philadelphia with The Mary Erskine School on a hockey tour from August 8 and play next season with Fjordhus Reivers in National League 1, said: “I really enjoyed the hockey challenges in Spain, we drew a hard pool but improved as the tournament progressed.“I am looking forward to playing hockey in America, I haven’t travelled there before.

Lili Mundell with swimming medals

"A few of my friends are heading across on hockey scholarships next year. It’ll be interesting to see the level of school hockey being played.”

And Lili added: “This swimmimg season has gone well and I’m pleased with the progress I’ve made, but I still have much to learn.